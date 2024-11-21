Best time to shop for Black Friday

WINK News
Thanksgiving in Southwest Florida is a blend of tradition, offering both classic holiday gatherings and unique local events.
The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a woman accused of stealing items worth nearly $500 from a Target.
Fort Myers woman pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded firearm and ammunition as a person with felony convictions.
The City of Cape Coral elected five new council members Wednesday night, and their first motion was to repeal the controversial self-imposed stipend.
A California man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl to Lee County.
It is the most wonderful time of the year, as Lee County is preparing for several Christmas and holiday-themed events in December.
The resilience of the Southwest Florida community is on display Thursday morning in the form of sand on Fort Myers Beach.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front dropping humidity and temperatures on this Thursday afternoon.
The annual Toys for Tots donation drive in Collier County has officially begun, aiming to bring Christmas joy through generosity.
People in Cape Coral are getting what they voted for: the new city council members were just sworn in, and they eliminated the stipend.
A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Tuesday night.
According to the arrest report, a man told troopers he got a minivan from a pastor but did not get permission to take it out because he left in the middle of the night
More than a month since the new state law banning sleeping in public places went into effect the city of Punta Gorda voted on if an ordinance change was needed.
A man returned to his unfinished Cape Coral home to find it’s been violated and vandalized. Cape Coral police are searching for the suspect.
41 Southwest Florida organizations are still in shock about the millions of dollars they received from philanthropist Tom Golisano.
Long gone are the days of people camping out overnight, waiting for their favorite store to open after Thanksgiving.
When is the best time to shop? It depends. If you’re looking for electronics, it might be worth waiting, even though some are already discounted.
If you’re looking for toys and Christmas gifts, Santa wouldn’t risk waiting for that 5% off, knowing they might run out, especially if the toy request is specific.
“Hoverboard or really something to make me and my friends happy,” said Jacob Zambrano.
For the Zambrano family, holiday spending is a big event.
“I think last year we spent around $1,200, I would say, but it was a lot,” said Vicky Zambrano, Jacob’s mom.
However, Jacob wasn’t planning on buying his own gifts.
“Santa Hopefully,” said Jacob.
Santa and his helpers might get an early start to Christmas gift shopping this year because red ticket items were everywhere at stores like Walmart and Best Buy on Wednesday.
Those stores have already begun their Black Friday discounts, and they’re not the only ones.
“I need an Apple watch for my grandson. He specifically asked me for that,” said a shopper.
“Oh, probably a couple hundred dollars. I purchased a couple of 32-inch smart TVs for our home here,” said another shopper.
According to the National Retail Federation, a record 183.4 million people are expected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.
Professor Piuyush Shah with Florida Gulf Coast University told WINK News that Black Friday itself isn’t what it used to be and the traditional, exclusive one-day sale is “dead.”
“So instead of having a one-day Black Friday, what you see is companies are expanding that period in which people can buy and get the discount, discounted sales,” said Piuyush Shah, FGCU Supply Chain Management.
Amazon’s Black Friday week starts on Thursday.