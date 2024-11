A Cape Coral family has gotten over 1,000 interactions on a Facebook post after opening up their home for the holidays.

Barry Williams, an Army veteran, knows what it’s like to spend the holidays alone away from loved ones.

Now, he shines a light for others when times during the holidays may seem dark.

For the past four years, Barry and his wife Jennifer have opened their doors on holidays like Thanksgiving to make people feel loved and accepted.

Each year, they spread that Thanksgiving spirit, opening their hearts and homes to show the community they care during the holidays.

“They just want somebody to sit and talk with,” said Barry. “They just want company. If one person cares, that can change a life. And I guess that’s kind of the goal.”

Jennifer Williams is Barry Williams’s wife. She said that she appreciates the connections she’s made with people during the holidays.

“There have been people that have poured their hearts out to us, just saying how appreciative they are,” said Jennifer. “They just opened up, and they talked for hours.”

Initially, the Williams started this tradition of opening up their home during the holidays for first responders. They encourage them to still come out.

Barry said he has no expectations for the holidays; he just hopes everyone who comes leaves with a full belly and some new friends.