Many people in Charlotte County were hit hard by storms this hurricane season, but that won’t stop them from giving back to their community.

At the end of hurricane season, going “Home for the holidays,” is not something everyone can do.

“I mean, there are a lot of people that just don’t have places to go,” said recipient Denise Bingeham.

As communities across Charlotte County struggle to recover, one Englewood non-profit is creating a sense of home for people who lost theirs.

“When your house is filled with sewage, mud, sand… to have them come in and take care of that gave us such peace of mind,” said Lavona Jackson.

At the Epic Community Resource Center, the quality of their volunteer work is right in the name.

“We have been devastated here, and our epic helpers have answered the call,” said Ronnie Jackson, CEO of EPIC Community Resource Center. “To muck and gut, to shovel out sand, and pick up debris in our community.”

“A lot more people will be enjoying their homes!” Jeff Bingeham.

Denise and Jeff Bingeham haven’t been able to live in their home since Hurricane Milton.

The season greeted them with $85,000 in damages and counting, but what cost nothing was the kindness of Epic volunteers who helped the couple clean up.

“It lifted a huge load off of me, and helped me get moving on what was really in front of us to move back in,” said Jeff.

Whether it’s a shovel to clear debris, or gift baskets for those in need, these helping hands stay full, for anyone struggling.

A quarter might not buy you much, but at the Epic Center’s quarter auction this Saturday it could get you anything from a family dinner, free haircuts, to gift cards and more.

It is one of the many events Epic volunteers are hosting to help people struggling and everyone is encouraged to stop by.