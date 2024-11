A look inside Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples

What does it take to become a candidate for Gulfshore Life’s Men and Women of the Year?

WINK News anchor Lindsey Sablan got the chance to ask to speak with one, as she was selected to be one of the Women of the Year’s nominees.

Kristen Coury, CEO of the Gulfshore Playhouse, gave Lindsey Sablan a tour of the brand-new Gulf Shore Playhouse Theater in Naples.

“I stood on that balcony repeatedly and just imagined the theater coming up out of the ground,” Courey said.

Since 2004, when she first moved here, she has dreamed of a world-class venue where she could enjoy professional theater.

Her background may be in art, but Coury thought about every inch of this 40,000-square-foot building.

The Art Deco wallpaper was specially made, and even the bathrooms are gorgeous.

There are three performance spaces and a meeting space anyone can rent.

“Our gardens are free and open to the public. Our lobbies open all day, most days, every day, by Monday, for the public to come in and enjoy and grab a coffee at our bar.”

While Coury wants you to feel like it’s an elegant night out, she also wants everyone to have access.

Two hours before a show, you can go online and check for any leftover seats. If there are any, you can get them for $17.50.

People like Kristen Coury don’t stop; they produce everything you see on that stage.

Next on her list is winning a regional Tony award.