The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has placed Fort Myers Beach (FMB) on probation.

According to the Town of Fort Myers Beach, they were made aware on Thursday that FEMA placed FMB on probation on Nov. 18.

The town said it is committed to working with FEMA to regain good standing in the NFIP and to the discounts earned in the CRS classification.

“I am disappointed that FEMA has made the decision to put the Town on probation. Town staff is committed to following our FEMA-approved plan and will continue to collaborate with FEMA and FDEM to regain our NFIP discount and CRS classification,” said town manager Andrew Hyatt in a press release.

In a statement from the town, they said, in part, “The Town of Fort Myers Beach feels that through extensive discussions between the Town, FEMA and the State, we have identified gaps in the disaster recovery policies and procedures that also were not designed for an event such as Hurricane Ian. In these discussions, FEMA has acknowledged areas in which the communication and framework broke down and has worked with the Town to fill these gaps.”

