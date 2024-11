Peanut butter and jelly jars at Community Cooperative’s food pantry (CREDIT: WINK News).

Dozens of people stopped by Sunshine Health’s food pantry one week before Thanksgiving.

“It’s good to help people who can’t help themselves,” said one Fort Myers resident.

They can grab some grub, pasta, soups, cereal, necessities like baby clothes, non-perishable items and even shoes.

Lester Shellhouse is a Fort Myers resident, and he said he is grateful for the pantry.

“Fort Myers is good for doing this for people. I feel blessed,” said Shellhouse. “I would like to thank them and thank God for them.”

Sajwna Huddleston said she came to the pantry because she feared she wouldn’t be able to provide a Thanksgiving meal for her family.

“Basically, we lost everything in the hurricanes. That’s why I am starting a new job today,” said Huddleston.

But Sunshine Health is offering more than just food. They’re delivering hope.

“Wonderful, it gives me hope,” said Huddleston. “Hope of being able to feed my family and trying to move forward in life.”

Moses Allen is the Vice President of Sunshine Health. He said that he wants the community to have access to healthy food.

“There’s a long-established relationship between eating healthy and your health,” said Allen. “We want to make sure that our members are taken care of from a healthy food standpoint, and we’re continuing to improve their health in our communities, one person at a time.”

And it’s not just a holiday effort. Sunshine Health will keep the pantry open for anyone in need every third Thursday of the month in their Fort Myers location on Palm Beach Blvd.

The Sunshine Health food pantry is located at the Fort Myers Community Connections Center at 4901 Palm Beach Blvd., suite 80, Fort Myers, FL 33905.