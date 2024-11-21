Holiday events scheduled in Lee County throughout December

WINK News
Long gone are the days of people camping out overnight, waiting for their favorite store to open after Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving in Southwest Florida is a blend of tradition, offering both classic holiday gatherings and unique local events.
The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a woman accused of stealing items worth nearly $500 from a Target.
Fort Myers woman pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded firearm and ammunition as a person with felony convictions.
The City of Cape Coral elected five new council members Wednesday night, and their first motion was to repeal the controversial self-imposed stipend.
A California man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl to Lee County.
It is the most wonderful time of the year, as Lee County is preparing for several Christmas and holiday-themed events in December.
The resilience of the Southwest Florida community is on display Thursday morning in the form of sand on Fort Myers Beach.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front dropping humidity and temperatures on this Thursday afternoon.
The annual Toys for Tots donation drive in Collier County has officially begun, aiming to bring Christmas joy through generosity.
People in Cape Coral are getting what they voted for: the new city council members were just sworn in, and they eliminated the stipend.
A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Tuesday night.
According to the arrest report, a man told troopers he got a minivan from a pastor but did not get permission to take it out because he left in the middle of the night
More than a month since the new state law banning sleeping in public places went into effect the city of Punta Gorda voted on if an ordinance change was needed.
A man returned to his unfinished Cape Coral home to find it’s been violated and vandalized. Cape Coral police are searching for the suspect.
Held by Lee County Parks & Recreation, the following events will occur throughout the month, with free admission for most of the scheduled events.
Starting on Dec. 7, the Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center will hold a “Holiday Market” featuring delicious food trucks, fun holiday crafts, free photos with Santa, and a selection of unique handmade items for sale.
Admission is free, and the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center, located at 16760 Bass Road in Fort Myers.
“SantaFest”, held in the Estero Recreation Center, will give families a fun-filled morning of holiday cheer. Enjoy story time and hot cocoa, see the jolly ole man himself, and make an ornament. Bring your camera for a great photo opportunity.
The event will begin on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Estero Recreation Center, located at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. in Estero.
Admission is free; however, space is limited. Lee County encourages attendees to pre-register through the LeeParks website.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7, Phillps Community Park, located at 5675 Sesame Drive in Bokeelia, will host a “Movie in the Park” featuring the Christmas classic “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”
Attendees will need to bring their own seating and snacks; however, the Pine Island Fire Department will serve popcorn.
Admission is free.
The “Cocoa with Claus” will be held on Dec. 13 at North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers.
The event will include cookie decorating, hot cocoa, and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus.
Cocoa with Claus will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with admission being free.
The Holiday Express Train at Lakes Park will take visitors from the train village route through a dazzling display with holiday decorations and lighting for enchanting nighttime rides.
Admission is free for children ages 1-5 and $6 for those ages six and up. The parking fee is $1 per hour or $5 per day.
The event will run from Dec. 13 through Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and resume service from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Saturday and Sunday, hours will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Note that the train will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be closed on Christmas Day.
On Dec. 14, Veterans Park, located at 55 Homestead Road South in Lehigh Acres, will host a “Winter Wonderland.”
The event will provide activities for families to enjoy, including holiday crafts, letters to Santa, photo booths, reindeer games, and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus for photos.
Each child attendee will receive a gift from the event, along with hot chocolate, cookie treats, and tree lighting, which will end the celebration.
Admission is $5 per child, ages 1-11.