Holiday events scheduled in Lee County throughout December

It is the most wonderful time of the year, as Lee County is preparing for several Christmas and holiday-themed events in December.

Held by Lee County Parks & Recreation, the following events will occur throughout the month, with free admission for most of the scheduled events.

Starting on Dec. 7, the Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center will hold a “Holiday Market” featuring delicious food trucks, fun holiday crafts, free photos with Santa, and a selection of unique handmade items for sale.

Admission is free, and the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center, located at 16760 Bass Road in Fort Myers.

“SantaFest”, held in the Estero Recreation Center, will give families a fun-filled morning of holiday cheer. Enjoy story time and hot cocoa, see the jolly ole man himself, and make an ornament. Bring your camera for a great photo opportunity.

The event will begin on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Estero Recreation Center, located at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. in Estero.

Admission is free; however, space is limited. Lee County encourages attendees to pre-register through the LeeParks website.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7, Phillps Community Park, located at 5675 Sesame Drive in Bokeelia, will host a “Movie in the Park” featuring the Christmas classic “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”

Attendees will need to bring their own seating and snacks; however, the Pine Island Fire Department will serve popcorn.

Admission is free.

The “Cocoa with Claus” will be held on Dec. 13 at North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers.

The event will include cookie decorating, hot cocoa, and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus.

Cocoa with Claus will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with admission being free.

The Holiday Express Train at Lakes Park will take visitors from the train village route through a dazzling display with holiday decorations and lighting for enchanting nighttime rides.

Admission is free for children ages 1-5 and $6 for those ages six and up. The parking fee is $1 per hour or $5 per day.

The event will run from Dec. 13 through Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and resume service from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Saturday and Sunday, hours will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Note that the train will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be closed on Christmas Day.

On Dec. 14, Veterans Park, located at 55 Homestead Road South in Lehigh Acres, will host a “Winter Wonderland.”

The event will provide activities for families to enjoy, including holiday crafts, letters to Santa, photo booths, reindeer games, and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus for photos.

Each child attendee will receive a gift from the event, along with hot chocolate, cookie treats, and tree lighting, which will end the celebration.

Admission is $5 per child, ages 1-11.