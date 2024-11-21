California man pleads guilty to distributing drugs to Lee County

A California man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Esdras Joel Garcia De La Rosa faces up to life in federal prison.

According to the plea agreement, De La Rosa conspired with 34-year-old Durand Dijuon Demetiu Colbert to distribute various controlled substances, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

De La Rosa resided in the Los Angeles area and supplied Colbert, a Lee County resident, with controlled substances that were later distributed to others.

The controlled substances were sent by De La Rosa to Colbert through U.S. mail or other packaging carriers.

During the conspiracy, on November 17, 2023, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Colbert’s home and seized approximately 1,700 fentanyl pills, which investigators determined were sent by De La Rosa.

Colbert pleaded guilty to his role in this case on September 16, 2024. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 12, 2024.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for De La Rosa.