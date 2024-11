Green means go, red means stop and blue means you just ran a red light.

Collier County is going to install blue lights to help flag red-light runners at problem intersections.

At the Nov. 12 meeting, the board of commissioners approved $160,000 to install red-light indicators (blue lights) at multiple intersections chosen in coordination with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office data.

They will start to be installed in the upcoming months and should be all installed by March.

Below is a full list of where the lights are going, plus relevant data:

One of the intersections on the list is Logan Boulevard and Immokalee Rd.

There was a fatality here back in September from a semi-truck driver who ran a red light. The driver was charged after killing a mom.

This incident brought up the urgency to do something in Collier County.

We interviewed a Collier County Traffic Unit patrol officer.

He said these blue rights are a great thing and that these lights differ from red light cameras as they do not issue citations; instead, they alert law enforcement to violations, so there are no cameras.

The initiative aims to enhance safety by making drivers aware of red-light violations and reducing crashes. The selection of intersections was based on crash data, and the program is expected to improve traffic safety significantly.

We also interviewed Commissioner Burton Saunders. He was the commissioner who advocated for these blue lights.

He emphasized these are not cameras. They are a tool to help law enforcement catch red-light runners.

He said cameras aren’t effective, according to data.

Right now, only the City of Naples has the lights.