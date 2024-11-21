WINK News

Fort Myers woman pleads guilty to possessing loaded firearm as person with felony convictions

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Melina Ariel Maldonado Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Fort Myers woman pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded firearm and ammunition as a person with felony convictions.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Melina Ariel Maldonado faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, on September 4, 2024, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of Maldonado, who had active felony arrest warrants.

Deputies located a loaded pistol under Maldonado’s seat, and she told deputies the pistol belonged to her.

Maldonado has previously been convicted of armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

As a person with felony convictions, Maldonado is prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

