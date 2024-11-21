Thanksgiving events across Southwest Florida

WINK News
Long gone are the days of people camping out overnight, waiting for their favorite store to open after Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving in Southwest Florida is a blend of tradition, offering both classic holiday gatherings and unique local events.
The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a woman accused of stealing items worth nearly $500 from a Target.
Fort Myers woman pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded firearm and ammunition as a person with felony convictions.
The City of Cape Coral elected five new council members Wednesday night, and their first motion was to repeal the controversial self-imposed stipend.
A California man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl to Lee County.
It is the most wonderful time of the year, as Lee County is preparing for several Christmas and holiday-themed events in December.
The resilience of the Southwest Florida community is on display Thursday morning in the form of sand on Fort Myers Beach.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front dropping humidity and temperatures on this Thursday afternoon.
The annual Toys for Tots donation drive in Collier County has officially begun, aiming to bring Christmas joy through generosity.
People in Cape Coral are getting what they voted for: the new city council members were just sworn in, and they eliminated the stipend.
A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Tuesday night.
According to the arrest report, a man told troopers he got a minivan from a pastor but did not get permission to take it out because he left in the middle of the night
More than a month since the new state law banning sleeping in public places went into effect the city of Punta Gorda voted on if an ordinance change was needed.
A man returned to his unfinished Cape Coral home to find it’s been violated and vandalized. Cape Coral police are searching for the suspect.
While many families enjoy feasts of turkey and pumpkin pie, the region’s warm weather invites outdoor activities like beach picnics and nature walks.
Local events include Thanksgiving Day runs, community dinners and festive celebrations at local parks and resorts.
Here are some events happening locally:
Fort Myers
45th Annual Turkey Trot 5K
The 5K course will start and finish at Edison and Ford Winter Estates in Downtown Fort Myers. For those unable to travel, the event also provides the option to participate remotely.
Estero
Thanksgiving Day 5K
Register to run or walk and bask in the glory of crossing the finish line with snazzy tech shirts and medals to boot. There will be a post-race party complete with lively tunes, snacks and drinks this Thanksgiving.
Lehigh Acres
Thanksgiving Dinner
A turkey and ham dinner will be prepared by Dusty and Wendy. A sign up sheet will be at the bar for side dishes.
Port Charlotte
Free Sit-Down Thanksgiving Dinner at Gulf Cove UMC
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free, sit-down Thanksgiving dinner for the community.
Punta Gorda
Thanksgiving…Friendsgiving Don’t be Alone!!!!!
Bring a side dish or dessert to this Thanksgiving/Friendsgiving event. There will be karaoke at 6:30 p.m.
Englewood
Turkey Trot
This family-friendly run/walk will benefit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. You can register at Real Bikes Englewood.
Naples
Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner
A Thanksgiving Special at Giuseppe and the Lion.
Thanksgiving Dinner Cruise
A special Thanksgiving Dinner Cruise, providing a unique opportunity to celebrate the holiday on the water.
Gobble Gobble Thanksgiving Day 5K
The Gobble Gobble Thanksgiving Day 5K the Village Shops on Venetian Bay is an original Thanksgiving Day event and a tradition for many families.
2024 Thanksgiving Feast To-Go
Thanksgiving Feast serves 6-8 people. For every feast purchased, the Naples Grande will donate one turkey to the St. Matthew’s House.