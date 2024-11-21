Thanksgiving events across Southwest Florida

A turkey. Credit: WINK

Thanksgiving in Southwest Florida is a blend of tradition, offering both classic holiday gatherings and unique local events.

While many families enjoy feasts of turkey and pumpkin pie, the region’s warm weather invites outdoor activities like beach picnics and nature walks.

Local events include Thanksgiving Day runs, community dinners and festive celebrations at local parks and resorts.

Here are some events happening locally:

Lee County

Fort Myers

45th Annual Turkey Trot 5K

The 5K course will start and finish at Edison and Ford Winter Estates in Downtown Fort Myers. For those unable to travel, the event also provides the option to participate remotely.

Hosted by Fort Myers Track Club, in partnership with the Edison and Ford Winter Estates

Thurs., Nov. 28, begins at 7:30 a.m.

2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Estero

Thanksgiving Day 5K

Register to run or walk and bask in the glory of crossing the finish line with snazzy tech shirts and medals to boot. There will be a post-race party complete with lively tunes, snacks and drinks this Thanksgiving.

Hosted by Hertz Arena

Thurs., Nov. 28, begins at 6:50 a.m.

11000 Everblades Parkway Estero, FL 33928

Lehigh Acres

Thanksgiving Dinner

A turkey and ham dinner will be prepared by Dusty and Wendy. A sign up sheet will be at the bar for side dishes.

Hosted by Eagle 3938

Thurs. Nov. 28, begins at 3 p.m.

607 Williams Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL

Thanksgiving plate (CREDIT: Ivanhoe Newswire)

Charlotte County

Port Charlotte

Free Sit-Down Thanksgiving Dinner at Gulf Cove UMC

Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free, sit-down Thanksgiving dinner for the community.

Hosted by Gulf Cove United Methodist Church

Thurs., Nov. 28, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Punta Gorda

Thanksgiving…Friendsgiving Don’t be Alone!!!!!

Bring a side dish or dessert to this Thanksgiving/Friendsgiving event. There will be karaoke at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by Bar 17

Thurs., Nov. 28, begins at 3:30 p.m.

3149 Duncan Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33982-1202

Thanksgiving dinner. CREDIT: WINK News

Englewood

Turkey Trot

This family-friendly run/walk will benefit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. You can register at Real Bikes Englewood.

Hosted by Englewood Turkey Trot

Thurs., Nov. 28, begins at 7:30 a.m.

6751 San Casa Dr., Englewood, FL 34224

Collier County

Naples

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

A Thanksgiving Special at Giuseppe and the Lion.

Hosted by Giuseppe and the Lion

Thurs., Nov. 28, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

1585 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL, 34109

Thanksgiving Dinner Cruise

A special Thanksgiving Dinner Cruise, providing a unique opportunity to celebrate the holiday on the water.

Hosted by Naples Princess

Thurs. Nov. 28, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

550 Port O Call Way, Naples, FL 34102

Gobble Gobble Thanksgiving Day 5K

The Gobble Gobble Thanksgiving Day 5K the Village Shops on Venetian Bay is an original Thanksgiving Day event and a tradition for many families.

Hosted by Elite Events

Thurs. Nov. 28, starting at 7:30 a.m.

4200 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103

2024 Thanksgiving Feast To-Go

Thanksgiving Feast serves 6-8 people. For every feast purchased, the Naples Grande will donate one turkey to the St. Matthew’s House.