Some donations for the Tots-And-Tails Toy Drive. Photo via WINK News.

The annual Toys for Tots donation drive in Collier County has officially begun, aiming to bring Christmas joy through generosity.

The Salvation Army of Collier County, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots, Greater Naples Fire Rescue, and North Collier Fire Rescue have established donation boxes at over 125 locations throughout the county.

New and unwrapped toys can be dropped off in any donation box or brought directly to the Christmas Cheer Toy Shop located at 3520 Tamiami Trail North in Naples.

The toy drive will run through Friday, Dec. 13.

The presents will be distributed to pre-qualified families in late December.

In 2024, the Salvation Army of Collier County will establish a second “Christmas Cheer Toy Shop” in Immokalee, which will exclusively deliver toys to Immokalee families.

According to a Salvation Army of Collier County representative, nearly 2,000 Immokalee children have signed up for this program.

For more information regarding the toy drive, click here.