Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front dropping humidity and temperatures this Thursday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “What to expect for this Thursday is lower humidity and cooler temperatures. The lower temps will persist over the next few days due to a cold front over Southwest Florida.”

Thursday

Cooler temperatures will move in as lows start in the 60s Thursday morning.

Clouds clear away, and skies will be sunny for most of Thursday afternoon.

Thursday will be a cooler and breezy day with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Friday

Another cold front will move through on Friday morning, making temperatures even cooler.

Lows will start out in the lower to mid-50s.

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast, with a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions for Friday afternoon.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-70s.

Saturday

Morning lows across Southwest Florida will be the coolest of the season so far, in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Mostly sunny skies continue for the afternoon, with below-average highs in the low 70s.

No development is expected over the next seven days as hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.