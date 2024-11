On Thursday Wink News is learning more after a fiery exchange between the former Punta Gorda city manager and the newly elected mayor.

Punta Gorda city manager Greg Murray said he resigned Monday but told the council on Wednesday. Now, Melissa Reichert is the interim city manager.

Tim Ritchie calls Punta Gorda home and he couldn’t believe his eyes or ears at this week’s city council meeting.

“It was very surreal,” said Ritchie.

Former city manager Greg Murray announced his resignation and took with him his newly voted-on 20-week severance package worth $75,000.

Two weeks ago, former mayor Lynn Mathews fought for it.

“I think it does need to be put back into the contract that he would have severance pay if he were to leave for any reason. That’s just my personal opinion,” said Matthews.

The motion passed 3 to 2 to include the severance for Murray, leaving many who live in Punta Gorda, like Ritchie, to question why this happened.

“It was very hard for him to let that mic go and put it down on the podium and realize this is it,” said Ritchie.

WINK News has reached out to Murray, former mayor Matthews, and the city attorney to get more information about why the severance was added.