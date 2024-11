An interception return for a touchdown by Mac Thompson sealed the 28-13 win for Fort Myers against Riverdale in the regular season finale.

Just two weeks later, these two meet once again with a spot in the regional final on the line in the WINK News Game of the Week.

“This is our time to show we could’ve really won that game,” Riverdale linebacker Orvile Jackson said.

“We know they’re going to be at their best you know we basically tied for the district,” Fort Myers head coach Sam Sirianni Jr. said. “So I’m sure they have an axe to grind in how the computers played out.”

Fort Myers comes into this one after a thrilling 27-21 overtime win over Charlotte in round one. As the Greenies turn the page to another familiar opponent, all eyes are on the Riverdale rushing attack.

Fort Myers defensive end Tommy Halgrim said the message to the defense has been, “make sure when you’re out there do your job is kind of the line everyone’s been using this week. Just do your part.”

Riverdale beat North Fort Myers 34-14 in the regional quarterfinals to give the program its first playoff win since 2005.

When the Raiders lost to Fort Myers, mistakes such as penalties and turnovers proved costly.

“We just want to be able to limit penalties,” Riverdale head coach Kendoll Gibson explained. “Limit big plays and make them play Riverdale style football man. If we make them play physical and slow down the game, I like our chances”

Fort Myers hasn’t been to a regional final since 2017. Riverdale has never played for a regional championship. One of those will change Friday night.

“Just to prove everyone wrong it’s big for us especially for this senior class given everything we’ve went through,” Riverdale running back Cole Hayes said.

“If you’re practicing Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving week and Thanksgiving day, you know you’ve had a pretty good season,” Sirianni said. “So that carrot is dangling for both teams.”

Our live coverage begins at 5 p.m. Friday. You can also listen to the game on our sister station, Southwest Florida’s FOX Sports Radio.