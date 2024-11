Dr. Carl Burnside

Carl Burnside was the last to find out Friday morning that he was selected as Lee County Schools Principal of the Year for 2025.

He’s spent the last five decades with the school district, first as a student, then as a teacher, and then as an administrator.

Out of all the principals in Lee County, Burnside will be the first to tell you he likes to speak his mind.

“Even though I had trouble finding words, I am probably the most outspoken one that pushes the buttons, that pushes parameters for kids,” said Burnside. “And that’s not always popular, but I’m going to say what I think, and what I really mean. I’ve been that way for 39 years, kind of late to change.”

It’s a statement that rings true for the principal who has led a school in a minority community to new heights.

And he said it first: he’s outspoken. Earlier this year, he was caught on an open mic talking about Kevin Daly, the president of the teacher’s union, during a bargaining meeting.

But with all that he’s done for the county and his school, newly elected superintendent Denise Carlin tells WINK in an exclusive interview that he’s their pick.

“Here’s what I’ll say about Carl Burnside: He is second to none,” said Carlin. “He has given his life to Dunbar High School. He loves the students there, and we are celebrating his leadership. He has taken Dunbar High School to new heights, and we’re just so proud of him.”

She’s proud of him, just as he is proud of Dunbar High School and of being the outspoken principal he is known for.

“I may not make the best decisions all the time,” said Burnside. “Every day, I know there’s going to be something that happens that day that’s going to excite me, that’s going to sustain me, that’s going to give me joy.”

Burnside said that he is still a work in progress as an administrator.

“The principal thing I’m still figuring out,” said Burnside. “I look at it as a journey, and it’s been a life-fulfilling journey.”

Jill Cooke from North Fort Myers Academy of the Arts was selected as the Assistant Principal of the Year and was surprised as well on Friday.