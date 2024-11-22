WINK News

Embezzlement investigation in Naples

Reporter: Amy Galo
A Naples city employee is being accused of misusing taxpayer dollars.

An anonymous letter claims that tools bought with a city credit card were sold for profit and the money pocketed.

WINK News obtained the anonymous letter, which accuses a city employee of embezzling thousands of dollars by using a city credit card to purchase tools and then selling them at a reduced price to make a profit.

We reached out to the city, and they said, “The City of Naples is aware of allegations related to embezzlement, questionable purchases and missing items involving a city employee. The city is in the process of finalizing a thorough investigation and exercising appropriate due diligence to ensure all aspects of the matter are addressed. Once the investigation is complete, additional information will be provided.”

