Embezzlement investigation in Naples

A crash in the pick-up line at Oasis High School led Cape Coral police to a DUI investigation.
Many of us have heard the saying, “An aspirin a day keeps the doctor away,” but new research shows that taking aspirin every day might not be as good for you as we once thought.
WINK News is looking into claims of embezzlement in the Naples government.
With the closure of The Shell Factory in September, people have been wondering where the animals went.
Two days after Thanksgiving, the 38-year-old Publix supermarket in Neapolitan Way Plaza will close to begin a Naples redevelopment project that has been planned for years.
A new 112,000-square-foot mixed-use complex designed for retail shops, restaurants, bars, office space and residential units is planned for Babcock Ranch. Called B Street at Babcock Ranch, there are approximately 20 parties negotiating leases, said Jon Cashion, a principal with commercial real estate agency Katz & Associates. A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for early 2025, […]
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department, turning to a longtime ally after his first choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations.
Two men from Fort Myers have been arrested; one faces charges related to child pornography and another faces child molestation charges.
Phase 1 of Corkscrew Road’s widening has been completed, and phase 2 is now commencing.
Kindergarten is an exciting time for children as they take their first big steps into becoming big kids.
It is a somber day for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office as one of their own was killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 exactly two years ago.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly sunny and cool Friday afternoon with breezy conditions throughout the day.
Many people in Charlotte County were hit hard by storms this hurricane season, but that won’t stop them from giving back to their community.
Community School of Naples’ offensive line and Jayvian Tanelus put on a show in round one of the playoffs earning them player of the week.
A Cape Coral family has gotten over 1,000 interactions on a Facebook post after opening up their home for the holidays.
A Naples city employee is being accused of misusing taxpayer dollars.
An anonymous letter claims that tools bought with a city credit card were sold for profit and the money pocketed.
WINK News obtained the anonymous letter, which accuses a city employee of embezzling thousands of dollars by using a city credit card to purchase tools and then selling them at a reduced price to make a profit.
We reached out to the city, and they said, “The City of Naples is aware of allegations related to embezzlement, questionable purchases and missing items involving a city employee. The city is in the process of finalizing a thorough investigation and exercising appropriate due diligence to ensure all aspects of the matter are addressed. Once the investigation is complete, additional information will be provided.”
On WINK News at 5, we’ll give you a closer look at this letter and everything it alleges.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.