New exclusive surveillance video shows the moment a Cape Coral home is vandalized. The suspects painted racial slurs on the wall in red paint. WINK News broke this story on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Cape Coral Police named this incident a “criminal mischief” which received some public backlash as clear derogatory words were written on the wall.

On Friday, Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore sat down with the victim and homeowner Dr. Peter Ndiangui to discuss the incident. WINK News were the only ones invited to hear that conversation.

“I would like everyone to know the police are my friends, my best friends. There’s no gain for you to be blaming the police out there without even knowing what they are doing, and say they are covering up and creating inflammatory environments, which does not help you,” Ndiangui said to those critical of the police’s performance thus far.

During the conversation, both Ndiangui and Sizemore couldn’t be more clear that the vandalism in the home is a hate crime.

“Make no mistake about it, this was a motivated crime, motivated by hate. We know that we have the tools, we have the technology, and we have the good intentioned, talented individuals working on this case,” Sizemore said.

The Chief clarified that the initial report labeled the crime as criminal mischief due to administrative protocols, but the case is being investigated as a hate crime.

“We’re not failing to recognize that there’s a hate crime element. There’s just a proper and appropriate time to administratively apply it to the case,” Sizemore said.

Hate crime charges will potentially come later. Right now, the incident is a third degree felony, but could be bumped up to a second degree felony after some of the damage estimates come in.

Ndiangui said the damage could cost up to $100,000 dollars.

“This is assigned to our Major Crimes Unit that unfortunately but fortunately, has experience in working these types of investigations,” Sizemore said. “100% no resource will be spared and no stone will be left unturned until we find justice.”

An investigation is underway to find the suspects. Foot prints in the paint were left behind. With new technology, detectives are able to figure out the model of the shoe. Police have canvassed the neighborhood and collected surveilence footage.

One particular neighbor spent hours combing through their security cameras and found a hit. They sent WINK News surveillance video of the suspects during the time of the crime. Ndiangui gave that footage to the police department Friday.

“They feel that it is their responsibility too. An attack on my house is an attack on the neighborhood. Therefore, it’s an attack on them too,” Ndiangui said.

Neighbors tell WINK News that these situations don’t happen in the particular Cape Coral neighborhood. It’s a quiet neighborhood.

The surveillance footage shows three to four young males going in and out of the house. Some are seen wearing backpacks and using bikes as transportation. Neighbors suspect they have been to the home before and live close by.

Videos show a male hitting a window with a bucket, the back door being closed after a neighbor pulls into their driveway, and glass breaking sounds.

Ndiangui said he hopes the footage helps investigators find the suspects.

The most shocking fact is the crime happened in broad daylight. The vandalism occurred on Saturday November 9th, between 11am to 1pm.

“To say I’m not sad would be a lie, but I am more sad for them, if you have this mindset to go and destroy property, I’m sorry for you. Please seek help. There’s no gain in that kind of damage,” Ndiangui said.

“What I love about the Dr, he’s so far advanced emotionally and spiritually. I’m still angry, and we’re gonna find these people, nothing will be spared,” Sizemore said.

Many are supporting Ndiangui during this time and stressed stresses the need for unity and healing. The FGCU Professor has received calls left and right, and people’s words are turning into actions.

On Saturday, many are meeting at his home to help clean up the mess. WINK News will be there.

Sizemore plans to be there. “I’m anticipating a lot of people coming to help, because a lot of people like this guy, so they’re gonna want to come and help. It’s in a neighborhood, so we can help with any traffic control, but also to pitch in, right? Because the community and the police are one, so we want to be able to be there for them, the restoration and the healing,” Sizemore said.

“We’re appealing to anybody, if you have any information on this case, anything that sticks out in your mind or you think might be helpful, we beg you to call the police department,” Sizemore said.