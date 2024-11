Those on Fort Myers Beach are excited for the town to return to normal.

“You have to come out and support Fort Myers,” said said one visitor. “We promised we were going to come out here no matter what.”

Businesses are open and ready to accept snowbirds and residents again.

Marin Asher is the Marketing and Communications Manager for Margaritaville Resort. She said that she is happy people are visiting Fort Myers Beach.

“We need the support,” said Asher. “We need the foot traffic, and we’re excited to see people out here and enjoying the sunshine.”

With visitor traffic picking up this time of year, businesses on the beach are reaping the benefits.

“We’ve seen an increase over the last month,” said Asher. “It’s been exciting to see a lot more people out here, and the weather has improved. We’ve got the snowbirds coming back, and we’re just so happy that we’ve got a full house, and our employees are happy that we have a full house.”

One of the main attractions of the weekend is the Fort Myers Beach Sand Sculpting Competition.

It hasn’t happened since before COVID-19 and Hurricane Ian, but sculptors like Bruce Peck are excited to get back to what he knows best.

“It’s just amazing the job that the community has done to bring this event back,” said Peck. “I used to live up in Sarasota, so I know the destruction that happened here, and it’s hard to see, but it’s amazing how much everybody’s working to get back to normal.”

The sculpting competition is going on throughout the weekend at Fort Myers Beach, ending on Sunday.