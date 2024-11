FEMA was sure to lay it out in a letter. Out of the five points listed, three areas need work on Fort Myers Beach to re-apply for the flood insurance discount.

Number two said the area that needs to be worked on is flood-related construction. It said that all flood-related construction after Hurricane Ian needs to be checked to ensure proper permits were obtained.

Number three said the town needs to prove that they are enforcing proper flood regulations

Number five said that buildings that aren’t permitted properly need to be taken out of flood-risk areas.

FEMA said these three items were not completed when the town was first warned of being on probation back in July.

It’s worth mentioning that FEMA acknowledged that the town created a plan to fix issues with the flood program and set up a process to ensure damage is handled correctly for future storms.

Now that the island is on probation, flood insurance is still available, but it will cost $50 more.

Getting back into FEMA’s good graces is going to take time. The town has to be compliant with FEMA for two years before they can re-apply

That’s two hurricane seasons that they’ll go without the discount.