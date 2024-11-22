New police precincts coming to Cape Coral

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Cape Coral Police Department is adding new precincts around the city. The reason? Growth.
When we think of service animals, dogs usually come to mind, but it’s not just dogs that help people navigate through their challenges.
It’s one thing to be philanthropic and help our community. It’s another to provide so much help and want absolutely nothing in return, not even your name mentioned.
Carl Burnside was the last to find out Friday morning that he was selected as Lee County Schools Principal of the Year for 2025.
Those on Fort Myers Beach are excited for the town to return to normal. Businesses are ready to accept snowbirds and residents again.
A crash in the pick-up line at Oasis High School led Cape Coral police to a DUI investigation.
Many of us have heard the saying, “An aspirin a day keeps the doctor away,” but new research shows that taking aspirin every day might not be as good for you as we once thought.
WINK News is looking into claims of embezzlement in the Naples government.
With the closure of The Shell Factory in September, people have been wondering where the animals went.
Two days after Thanksgiving, the 38-year-old Publix supermarket in Neapolitan Way Plaza will close to begin a Naples redevelopment project that has been planned for years.
A new 112,000-square-foot mixed-use complex designed for retail shops, restaurants, bars, office space and residential units is planned for Babcock Ranch. Called B Street at Babcock Ranch, there are approximately 20 parties negotiating leases, said Jon Cashion, a principal with commercial real estate agency Katz & Associates. A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for early 2025, […]
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department, turning to a longtime ally after his first choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations.
Two men from Fort Myers have been arrested; one faces charges related to child pornography and another faces child molestation charges.
Phase 1 of Corkscrew Road’s widening has been completed, and phase 2 is now commencing.
Kindergarten is an exciting time for children as they take their first big steps into becoming big kids.
The Cape Coral Police Department is adding new precincts around the city. The reason? Growth.
Cape Coral is Southwest Florida’s largest city.
WINK News reporter Paul Dolan spoke with officers about how the added precincts will help account for that growth.
Cape Coral’s growth isn’t stopping anytime soon, or at least that’s what the city’s police department believes.
“Probably 250,000 people, maybe more, maybe less, but it’s only going to keep growing,” said Mercedes Phillips, CCPD spokeswoman.
Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore thinks adding four new police precincts—the first on Chester Street—will help.
“So, obviously, with the growing city, you have a growing police force,” Phillips said.
While the city expands, CCPD hopes to localize how it patrols the streets.
The police department believes that if officers stay in their quadrant or area, they will be more connected to the community.
“The community knows that we’re there, and the criminals will also know that we’re there, so maybe that will help with crime rates in that area, and like I said, the closer we are to the zone and where you’re supposed to be patrolling the neighborhood, the quicker you can get to a call if someone needs it,” Phillips said.
Brent Gardner lives in Cape, and when we asked him about the precinct plan, he said it sounds like a good idea.
“Having those folks be closer to the places where those things can happen will ensure that Cape Coral remains a safe community,” Gardner said.
Only time will tell if this plan of growing the police force will work to improve safety in the city.
CCPD said this first new precinct will open in a month or two. There is no word on the exact locations where the other new precincts will go just yet.