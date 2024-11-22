Rethinking daily Asprin intake

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
WINK News is looking into claims of embezzlement in the Naples government.
With the closure of The Shell Factory in September, people have been wondering where the animals went.
Two days after Thanksgiving, the 38-year-old Publix supermarket in Neapolitan Way Plaza will close to begin a Naples redevelopment project that has been planned for years.
A new 112,000-square-foot mixed-use complex designed for retail shops, restaurants, bars, office space and residential units is planned for Babcock Ranch. Called B Street at Babcock Ranch, there are approximately 20 parties negotiating leases, said Jon Cashion, a principal with commercial real estate agency Katz & Associates. A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for early 2025, […]
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department, turning to a longtime ally after his first choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations.
Two men from Fort Myers have been arrested; one faces charges related to child pornography and another faces child molestation charges.
Phase 1 of Corkscrew Road’s widening has been completed, and phase 2 is now commencing.
Kindergarten is an exciting time for children as they take their first big steps into becoming big kids.
It is a somber day for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office as one of their own was killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 exactly two years ago.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly sunny and cool Friday afternoon with breezy conditions throughout the day.
Many people in Charlotte County were hit hard by storms this hurricane season, but that won’t stop them from giving back to their community.
Community School of Naples’ offensive line and Jayvian Tanelus put on a show in round one of the playoffs earning them player of the week.
A Cape Coral family has gotten over 1,000 interactions on a Facebook post after opening up their home for the holidays.
Pinning an apex predator down with little more than bare hands and tape: That’s what the Sanibel Police Department went through during alligator-catching certification training.
This is a big week in cancer care for patients in Southwest Florida and beyond.
Many of us have heard the saying, “An Aspirin a day keeps the doctor away,” but new research shows that taking Aspirin every day might not be as good for you as we once thought.
Every 33 seconds, someone in the U.S. dies from heart disease.
“In those patients, it’s always been assumed that Aspirin is beneficial, and it’s widely recommended,” said Dr. Anthony Bavry, an interventional cardiologist at the University of Florida.
Aspirin’s blood-thinning capabilities stop blood clots from forming, preventing a clot from blocking a vessel in your heart or brain and causing a heart attack or stroke, but two large multicenter trials, the arrive trial and the aspree trial, found that Aspirin did not decrease the risk for a second heart attack or stroke for patients who already had one.
It did, however, increase the risk of major bleeding.
“Aspirin is associated with bleeding, oftentimes in the form of gastrointestinal bleeding,” Bavry said.
Also, there were deaths attributed to aspirin use in the aspree trial. Experts say the risks outweigh the benefits when it comes to daily Aspirin use, but despite doctors not recommending a daily Aspirin for patients over 60, about a third of adults 60 years and older take aspirin when they shouldn’t.
That’s more than 18 million people.
So, who would benefit from taking a daily Aspirin? The Mayo Clinic said if you are between 40 and 59 years old with a high risk for a first-time heart attack or stroke within the next 10 years, the benefits of taking aspirin still outweigh the risks.
If you are currently taking Aspirin, experts say it’s important to talk to your doctor before stopping.
Terminating a daily Aspirin regimen suddenly may trigger a blood clot and lead to a heart attack.