Q: Years ago, you reported that the Publix at Neapolitan Way here in Naples was going to go under renovation. Obviously, it’s been some time since then, but it has yet to happen. I’ve heard rumors now that it’s going to close down for renovation in November. I’m wondering if there is any truth to that. It’s definitely much needed! —Mariana Lara, Naples

A: Two days after Thanksgiving, the 38-year-old Publix supermarket in Neapolitan Way Plaza will close to begin a Naples redevelopment project that has been planned for years. The supermarket and the adjoining vacant retail space that previously was home to PetPeople and Hallmark stores will be demolished and replaced by a new, larger Publix within the same footprint.

Publix recently sparked confusion by posting on its online page for the Naples store that it is “permanently closing soon.” That’s because the Florida-based supermarket chain is retiring store number 172 and launching replacement store number 1782.

