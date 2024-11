When we think of service animals, dogs usually come to mind, but it’s not just dogs that help people navigate through their challenges.

We met with a Vietnam veteran with a very different kind of service companion.

Ron Cheney and his miniature horse, Sassy May, a certified service animal, is the only one of its kind in Southwest Florida.

Cheney is a Combat Marine who was wounded in Vietnam. His health took a turn after his time in the service.

This Purple Heart recipient struggled with a medical condition that knocked him to the ground, both literally and emotionally.

“What makes me fall in a moment? I don’t flutter my eyes, I don’t shake, I don’t do nothing. I just hit the ground,” Cheney said.

Dogs couldn’t offer the strength or stability he needed, but then he met his unicorn, Sassy May.

“She helps them pick me up when my nervous system shuts down,” Cheney said.

However, it hasn’t been easy.

Despite being certified, Sassy faces pushback from some people who don’t understand why the miniature horse is by his side.

However, some do understand his sacrifice. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, miniature horses are allowed many of the same rights as service dogs.

“I know God’s here every time I look in her eyes, and I think, thank you, Lord,” Cheney said.

These two even share a birthday. Whoever said a dog is a man’s best friend has never met a combat Marine veteran and the mare that keeps him going.

If you ever see him around in town, know this Vietnam vet said that despite his disability after the service if he has the opportunity to serve his country, he would do it all over again.