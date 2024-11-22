Where did the Shell Factory animals go?

WINK News
A crash in the pick-up line at Oasis High School led Cape Coral police to a DUI investigation.
Many of us have heard the saying, “An aspirin a day keeps the doctor away,” but new research shows that taking aspirin every day might not be as good for you as we once thought.
WINK News is looking into claims of embezzlement in the Naples government.
Two days after Thanksgiving, the 38-year-old Publix supermarket in Neapolitan Way Plaza will close to begin a Naples redevelopment project that has been planned for years.
A new 112,000-square-foot mixed-use complex designed for retail shops, restaurants, bars, office space and residential units is planned for Babcock Ranch. Called B Street at Babcock Ranch, there are approximately 20 parties negotiating leases, said Jon Cashion, a principal with commercial real estate agency Katz & Associates. A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for early 2025, […]
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department, turning to a longtime ally after his first choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations.
Two men from Fort Myers have been arrested; one faces charges related to child pornography and another faces child molestation charges.
Phase 1 of Corkscrew Road’s widening has been completed, and phase 2 is now commencing.
Kindergarten is an exciting time for children as they take their first big steps into becoming big kids.
It is a somber day for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office as one of their own was killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 exactly two years ago.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly sunny and cool Friday afternoon with breezy conditions throughout the day.
Many people in Charlotte County were hit hard by storms this hurricane season, but that won’t stop them from giving back to their community.
Community School of Naples’ offensive line and Jayvian Tanelus put on a show in round one of the playoffs earning them player of the week.
A Cape Coral family has gotten over 1,000 interactions on a Facebook post after opening up their home for the holidays.
With the closure of The Shell Factory in September, people have been wondering where the animals went.
Well, that question was answered on Friday.
Over 350 animals, birds, reptiles and fish from Shell Factory and Nature Park have found homes in Southwest Florida, Michigan and Alabama. The final few animals will be rehomed by the end of November.
The efforts to find homes for unique animals and critters, including a variety of birds, iguanas, tortoises, alligators, fish, a camel and more from the nature park involved a close collaboration between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Shell Factory for transport and relocation to approved facilities with qualified caretakers.
“We are grateful for the care and dedication of Karen Schneider, our [Shell Factory] Nature Park manager for 16 years, who oversaw all of the transitions through the two-month process and has been really critical to animal care through the years,” said the park’s owner Pam Cronin, who worked to preserve the property and its traditions for the past 27 years, before making the decision in September to close the Shell Factory and sell the property.
She offered a hopeful perspective on the relocation of the animals.
“We are delighted that many of our animals have found forever homes in places where their fans can still visit them,” she said. “In addition, many of our animals will help boost the programs and further the missions of the facilities that house them.”
To ease their transition, Shell Factory staff sent detailed care instructions along with favorite toys, dietary preferences–such as if they like their bananas cut, mashed or sliced– and more.
Cronin calls some of these transitions to their new homes “love stories.”
Here are some highlights from the Shell Factory’s release:
Below you will find the full list of where the animals were rehomed.
Blossom & Brie
Gatorama
Grizzly Ranch
Jungle Doria’s Wildlife Park
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm
Nan’s Ranch Fort Myers
Southeast Reptile Exchange
Wilderness Trails Zoo
Wonder Gardens
Private home