Where did the Shell Factory animals go?

Writer: Matias Abril
Shell Factory

With the closure of The Shell Factory in September, people have been wondering where the animals went.

Well, that question was answered on Friday.

Over 350 animals, birds, reptiles and fish from Shell Factory and Nature Park have found homes in Southwest Florida, Michigan and Alabama. The final few animals will be rehomed by the end of November.

The efforts to find homes for unique animals and critters, including a variety of birds, iguanas, tortoises, alligators, fish, a camel and more from the nature park involved a close collaboration between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Shell Factory for transport and relocation to approved facilities with qualified caretakers.

“We are grateful for the care and dedication of Karen Schneider, our [Shell Factory] Nature Park manager for 16 years, who oversaw all of the transitions through the two-month process and has been really critical to animal care through the years,” said the park’s owner Pam Cronin, who worked to preserve the property and its traditions for the past 27 years, before making the decision in September to close the Shell Factory and sell the property.

She offered a hopeful perspective on the relocation of the animals.

“We are delighted that many of our animals have found forever homes in places where their fans can still visit them,” she said. “In addition, many of our animals will help boost the programs and further the missions of the facilities that house them.”

To ease their transition, Shell Factory staff sent detailed care instructions along with favorite toys, dietary preferences–such as if they like their bananas cut, mashed or sliced– and more.

Cronin calls some of these transitions to their new homes “love stories.”

Here are some highlights from the Shell Factory’s release:

  • Camel Goofy went to Grizzly Ranch in Alabama, which is five acres. He came to Shell Factory when he was 6 months old and is now 17. He even has a new girlfriend now.
  • Rita the keel-billed toucan, Dusty the Moluccan cockatoo, a blue-crowned pigeon and a violet turaco went to Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs.
  • Sloths Sid and Sylvia went to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm in Key West, a rehab facility for recently released inmates, to help them adjust as they get out of the prison system. The sloths will help bring additional revenue to their program.
  • Moo Cow, a 1,200-pound steer, has gone on to greet guests at Blossom & Brie, a North Fort Myers farm, restaurant and event venue offering farmside dining.
  • Nan’s Ranch, a working animal ranch open to the public run by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and maintained by non-violent inmates, now houses two lemurs, two coatimundis, two albino turtles, one bare-eyed cockatoo and one three-banded armadillo.

Below you will find the full list of where the animals were rehomed.

Blossom & Brie

  • Moo Cow

Gatorama

  • Multiple alligators

Grizzly Ranch

  • Goofy

Jungle Doria’s Wildlife Park

  • Zebu & Alpaca – Zak & Halo
  • Nigerian Goat Triplets – Jack, Crissy & Janet
  • Asian Palm Civet – Mr. Beans
  • Ring Tail Lemur – Motley
  • African Crested Porcupine – Jasper & Cruella

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm

  • Sid & Sylvia the Sloths

Nan’s Ranch Fort Myers

  • Ring Tail Lemurs (Mother & Daughter) Lola & Blossom
  • Coatimundi – Gus & Bindy
  • Three Banded Armadillo – Batchi
  • Bare Eyed Cockatoo – Sticky Buns

Southeast Reptile Exchange

  • Multiple snakes

Wilderness Trails Zoo

  • Fishing Cats – Tika & Titan
  • Red Ruffed Lemurs – Boris & Natasha
  • Eurasian Eagle Owl – Hootie
  • Tayra – lvan
  • Craven (Crow/Raven Hybrid) – Pearl
  • Miscellaneous Parrots (multiple birds)
  • Fruit Bat Colony (multiple bats)
  • Violet Turaco
  • Red Rump Agouti

Wonder Gardens

  • Keel-Billed Toucan – Rita
  • Moluccan Cockatoo – Dusty
  • Blue-crowned pigeon
  • Violet turaco

Private home

  • Multiple Koi fish

