Where did the Shell Factory animals go?

With the closure of The Shell Factory in September, people have been wondering where the animals went.

Well, that question was answered on Friday.

Over 350 animals, birds, reptiles and fish from Shell Factory and Nature Park have found homes in Southwest Florida, Michigan and Alabama. The final few animals will be rehomed by the end of November.

The efforts to find homes for unique animals and critters, including a variety of birds, iguanas, tortoises, alligators, fish, a camel and more from the nature park involved a close collaboration between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Shell Factory for transport and relocation to approved facilities with qualified caretakers.

“We are grateful for the care and dedication of Karen Schneider, our [Shell Factory] Nature Park manager for 16 years, who oversaw all of the transitions through the two-month process and has been really critical to animal care through the years,” said the park’s owner Pam Cronin, who worked to preserve the property and its traditions for the past 27 years, before making the decision in September to close the Shell Factory and sell the property.

She offered a hopeful perspective on the relocation of the animals.

“We are delighted that many of our animals have found forever homes in places where their fans can still visit them,” she said. “In addition, many of our animals will help boost the programs and further the missions of the facilities that house them.”

To ease their transition, Shell Factory staff sent detailed care instructions along with favorite toys, dietary preferences–such as if they like their bananas cut, mashed or sliced– and more.

Cronin calls some of these transitions to their new homes “love stories.”

Here are some highlights from the Shell Factory’s release:

Camel Goofy went to Grizzly Ranch in Alabama, which is five acres. He came to Shell Factory when he was 6 months old and is now 17. He even has a new girlfriend now.

Rita the keel-billed toucan, Dusty the Moluccan cockatoo, a blue-crowned pigeon and a violet turaco went to Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs.

Sloths Sid and Sylvia went to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm in Key West, a rehab facility for recently released inmates, to help them adjust as they get out of the prison system. The sloths will help bring additional revenue to their program.

Moo Cow, a 1,200-pound steer, has gone on to greet guests at Blossom & Brie, a North Fort Myers farm, restaurant and event venue offering farmside dining.

Nan’s Ranch, a working animal ranch open to the public run by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and maintained by non-violent inmates, now houses two lemurs, two coatimundis, two albino turtles, one bare-eyed cockatoo and one three-banded armadillo.

Below you will find the full list of where the animals were rehomed.

Blossom & Brie

Moo Cow

Gatorama

Multiple alligators

Grizzly Ranch

Goofy

Jungle Doria’s Wildlife Park

Zebu & Alpaca – Zak & Halo

Nigerian Goat Triplets – Jack, Crissy & Janet

Asian Palm Civet – Mr. Beans

Ring Tail Lemur – Motley

African Crested Porcupine – Jasper & Cruella

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm

Sid & Sylvia the Sloths

Nan’s Ranch Fort Myers

Ring Tail Lemurs (Mother & Daughter) Lola & Blossom

Coatimundi – Gus & Bindy

Three Banded Armadillo – Batchi

Bare Eyed Cockatoo – Sticky Buns

Southeast Reptile Exchange

Multiple snakes

Wilderness Trails Zoo

Fishing Cats – Tika & Titan

Red Ruffed Lemurs – Boris & Natasha

Eurasian Eagle Owl – Hootie

Tayra – lvan

Craven (Crow/Raven Hybrid) – Pearl

Miscellaneous Parrots (multiple birds)

Fruit Bat Colony (multiple bats)

Violet Turaco

Red Rump Agouti

Wonder Gardens

Keel-Billed Toucan – Rita

Moluccan Cockatoo – Dusty

Blue-crowned pigeon

Violet turaco

Private home