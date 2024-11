The Weather Authority says the weekend is starting off nice and chilly, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Southwest Florida.

Temperatures will slowly warm up but will only reach the low 70s.

Plenty of sunshine will be overhead with dry conditions.

Rain is not in the forecast for today or this weekend, as that drier air stays overhead.

Sunday

Sunday morning will start off even slightly colder, with more areas waking up to the upper 40s.

However, temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s by the afternoon, which is a little warmer than Saturday.

It will stay nice and dry throughout the day.

This week

Temperatures will gradually warm up for the start of the holiday week ahead.

Southwest Florida will reach the low 80s into the afternoon throughout the week.

It will stay nice and dry throughout the week.

Isolated rain looks to return towards the end of the week.

Beach and boating

It’s a chilly day to be on the water, but there will be lots of sunshine.

Winds are out of the north, around 5 to 15 knots, and the Gulf wave heights reach 2 to 3 feet.

There is a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters.

The Gulf water temperatures have cooled down some, only reaching 71 degrees.

Tropics

Tropical development is not expected in the next seven days, and the end of hurricane season, on Nov. 30, is only a week away.