This time of year is especially stressful for people who are struggling financially.

Adding all the holiday expenses on top of rent, food and basic necessities can leave people feeling anxious and off balance.

That’s why the Fort Myers Police Department Community Engagement Bureau and the Jevon Kearse Foundation teamed up to help the community during the holidays.

A truckload of turkeys, soda and a line of cars filled with people in need stretched down Marion Street in Fort Myers.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan met Doctor Brunson while she was picking up food for someone else.

“I’m picking it up for someone, unfortunately, that is in the hospital,” said Brunson.

Every turkey loaded into cars by volunteers is another person in the Fort Myers community eating a turkey dinner for Thanksgiving.

Dr. Brunson said this turkey giveaway showcases unity within the community, and it’s all happening when many need help the most.

She told WINK, “People are hurting right now. Inflation is really bad, and people are reaching out. They need help.”

We also spoke with Lieutenant Dion Freeman of the FMPD Community Bureau, who said, “It shows that we’re all in it together. Everybody needs help.”

In between handing out winning medals at the Turkey Trot next door, Lieutenant Freeman was also making sure the community wasn’t going hungry for Thanksgiving.

And he’s smiling because he knows how much this helps.

“We’re all put here to help each other, and for those of us that are fortunate enough to be able to afford, to help others, it’s our job,” said Freeman.

Watching people who are struggling smile while driving away with a turkey in the trunk exemplified the meaning of the event: helpfulness.

“It makes me happy to know that the community really cares about the people,” said Brunson.

Giving the community something to be thankful for.