The Weather Authority says Sunday started off even slightly cooler than Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the area.

A clear morning will lead to sunny afternoon with mild temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Like Saturday, rain is not in the forecast for today, so expect dry conditions throughout the day.

Monday

Another cool morning will be on tap for Monday morning, with temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

A warming trend will allow Southwest Florida to reach the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon, with lots of sunshine.

This week

Our warming trend continues through midweek with highs in the low to mid-80s by midweek.

High pressure remains over our area, meaning we can expect this week to be sunny and dry.

A sneak peek of your Thanksgiving Day forecast shows that Turkey Day is going to be a nice one!

Temperatures will reach the low 80s by the afternoon with sun and clouds.

By Friday, a few showers are possible ahead of another cold front.

Beach and boating

Though it’s a cool day on the waters, the winds will be light out of the northeast, around 5 to 10 knots.

The Gulf wave heights will reach 1 to 2 feet, with a light chop in the bays and inland waters.

Blue skies and plenty of sunshine will stick around throughout the day.

Tropics

No development is expected in the next 7 days, and hurricane season ends on Nov. 30—that’s 6 days away!