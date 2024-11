You may recognize Tre Boston for his skills as a Carolina Panthers safety. In his hometown of Fort Myers, he is known for his holiday helping hands.

Boston was joined by members of the Lehigh Senior High School Football team to help deliver 800 turkeys to those in need.

Volunteers escorted hundreds of cars through a drive-through drop-off, where teams got to work, stuffing cars with Thanksgiving essentials.

The event was hosted by the Tre Boston Beyond Belief Foundation at the City Takers Southwest Florida headquarters in Fort Myers, just off Broadway.

Boston said that this is just one of the many events his non-profit works on to reach as many families as possible.

“One thing I learned is when you touch one person, you can touch up to four people at a time,” said Boston. “So being able just to provide to one person, you don’t know the spark that will put inside that family member which will be giving back. And who knows, how much we give back to each other, we give back to the type of environment we want as a community.”

Boston has been doing these community outreach events since 2017. Giving out 800 turkeys is not light work, but he said the blessings he and his teams are able to give these families make it all worth it.