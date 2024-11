This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a gun possessed by a person with felony convictions, a Kate Spade thief and a man arrested for causing a crash that killed a man on Alligator Alley. Melina Ariel Maldonado Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Fort Myers woman pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded firearm and ammunition as a person with felony convictions.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Melina Ariel Maldonado faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, on September 4, 2024, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of Maldonado, who had active felony arrest warrants.

Deputies located a loaded pistol under Maldonado’s seat, and she told deputies the pistol belonged to her.

Maldonado has previously been convicted of armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

As a person with felony convictions, Maldonado is prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

A Cape Coral woman has been arrested for grand theft after she was allegedly caught shoplifting at a Kate Spade store in Estero on camera.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Shanna Ball was arrested after she reportedly stole over $900 worth of merchandise.

According to detectives, on Oct. 2, Ball entered the Kate Spade store in Miramar Outlets carrying several large bags.

The store manager recognized Ball from previous interactions and approached her, asking if she needed help.

Ball refused help and walked towards another display, where she put the merchandise inside one of her bags.

Ball continued walking around and stopped by the jewelry display, selecting a couple

of items and putting them inside her bag as well.

The manager approached Ball, where they interacted briefly. Ball stayed in the store for approximately one hour and attempted to return a couple of items but could not provide proof of purchase.

Ball then left the store without attempting to pay for the merchandise she put inside her bags.

According to the Manager of the Kate Spade, the store has filed a report on Ball in the past for shoplifting.

The total price of merchandise stolen was valued at $942.

Ball has been charged with grand theft of less than $5,000.

Darian Camacho. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Darian Camacho was arrested for killing a man after a crash and driving without a license. He also caused a backup on Interstate 75, near mile marker 72 on Alligator Alley.

According to the arrest report, a man told troopers he got a minivan from a pastor but did not get permission to take it out because he left in the middle of the night.

He said he was on his way to Tampa to escape people attacking him in Miami. He said he hadn’t slept that night.

His story changed depending on whether he took a nap at rest stops or just splashed water on his face. He then woke up after already crashing into cable knitting and into the victim, identified as Juan Reyes Garcia.

He didn’t have a phone to call 911, so according to the report, a man in a pickup truck did. The driver of that truck is a Miami firefighter.

Dennis Avila was on his way home from work when he drove past this scene and noticed people were frantic.

He said when he walked up to check on Reyes Garcia after the crash, he already had no pulse.

He spoke with the driver, Darian Camacho, who told him he was okay but had fallen asleep.

He spoke with the victim’s coworkers and friends after the crash. He said it was a tough conversation to have.

Avila said that Reyes-Garcia’s friends were emotional after the crash.

“I tried to check him out,” said Avila. “They were a little excited about the whole incident. His very best friend said that he had known him for 16 years, and he was crying and he was very emotional. He came up to me, and he said, is he dead? And I said, I said, yeah, he is.”

Darian Camacho had his first court appearance on Wednesday. The judge ruled he would be held on no bond for driving without ever having a valid U.S. license and causing death.

Avila said this is a sad part of his day-to-day reality. He is used to responding to crashes like this on the job, so naturally, he pulled over to help.

Camacho remains at the Collier County Jail. He also has an immigration hold.