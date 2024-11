Cody Curtis, the man accused of driving drunk and crashing his car into That BBQ Place on Matlacha, is asking for a new attorney.

Curtis said his attorney didn’t have his best interest at heart, prompting him to write a letter to his judge asking for a new representation.

In the letter, Curtis says, “He [Curtis’ attorney] seems lost every time I meet him, which is rarely. He also never answers my questions.”

He goes on to write, “As I was showing him the current offer, I heard him utter under his breath that all DUI manslaughter cases deserve to rot in prison. I was offended from that point on. I’ve seen he is against me instead of helping on my side of the case. I would like to receive a new counsel.”

Curtis is facing a DUI manslaughter charge along with other charges after investigators say he drove into tables at That BBQ Place on Matlacha in April.

Curtis is accused of killing 80-year-old Mary Lou Sharp and injuring four other people.

Investigators say Curtis’ blood alcohol level was 0.137 at the time of the crash.

WINK News spoke with Mary Lou’s granddaughter, Kasha Darna, a few days after the crash about justice for her.

“Justice, there isn’t any because it’s forever changed every birthday,” Darna said. “You know, my grandmother’s birthday was the day before mine.”

Investigators say Curtis was out drinking at Phuzzy’s for four hours before the crash.

WINK News will provide updates on this case as they become available.