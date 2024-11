A man returns home from deployment and gets to be a father. Only WINK News cameras were rolling as Peter Rosche held his baby girl Margo for the first time.

It’s been a long 5-weeks for the Rosche family.

Peter wasn’t able to be there for her birth because he had been on a US Navy deployment in Japan.

On Monday night he touched down at RSW to meet his baby girl.

The couple have been together for 5 years. Peter has been gone since October of last year and shortly after he left, Talia told him that she was pregnant.

The couple has been able to see each other a few times over the past year but not since baby Margo was born.

Talia said she couldn’t wait to see her husband but more importantly, have her husband meet their little daughter.

“This is Margo. She is five weeks old,” said Talia Rosche. “And she’s been a really good baby, and we continue to tell her about her daddy, and so we’re all really excited for this moment.”

It’s the little things she says are what she can’t wait to do together as a family.