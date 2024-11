FEMA sent the town of Fort Myers Beach a letter explaining why they lost their flood insurance discount. One reason was not removing temporary trailers and containers from flood zones. Now, the mayor says to blame him for it.

Dan Allers says the town did what it could to bring business back to the island, and help people. That meant letting people work out of shipping containers and trailers.

When hurricane Ian’s powerful category five storm surge and winds wiped out the Rude Shrimp Company, owners Lisa Lahners and TJ Holzapfel told WINK News that red shipping containers saved their Fort Myers Beach business.

“If we couldn’t do this, we wouldn’t, we wouldn’t be here,” said Lahners. “As you know, and everybody knows, it was a war zone. It was horrific,” said Holzapfel.

More than 2 years later, they’re serving shrimp out of the trailer. ​

Mayor Dan Allers told WINK that after the storm, the town voted to permit the trailers to help business owners, but FEMA said the beach broke the rules and ripped away people’s 25% discount on flood insurance.

On Thursday, the agency sent the town a letter outlining where they went wrong.

“It comes down to the trailers, the trailers that they’re using to store equipment at the condos that still aren’t open, some of the food trucks they’re not happy with,” said Allers. “Knowing what I know now, would I have still voted the way I voted back in October of 2022, right after the storm, to get people back in temporary trailers and temporary businesses? Absolutely. We had to do what we had to do…. There was so much devastation, we knew we had to get people back in their homes and try to provide some sort of commerce for the people that were here trying to rebuild.”

But by helping businesses, Greg Scancsy fears the town may have hurt homeowners in the process.

Scancsy lost his home in Hurricane Ian and has been living in a trailer and with neighbors since.

“Our town exists for the residents. They need to look out for our interests first. I’m not saying they’re not doing that, but we need to push that a little more aggressively,” said Scancsy.

Betty Thomas told WINK that losing the flood insurance discount may mean losing her home. She can’t afford to live on the beach anymore.

“I live on my Social Security, and it’s getting to the point where I can’t anymore; it doesn’t stretch far enough,” said Thomas.

“I’m sure people want someone to blame, and they can point the arrows at me and the council if they want. We’re the ones that made the policy decision to allow people to get into their trailers right afterward and try to get some businesses to get employees back to work,” said Allers. “So, if there’s any blame to be thrown around, throw it at us. We’ll take it, but we’re certainly going to correct it, make sure we get it back to where at least we were, if not better,” said Mayor Allers.

Now, the town is on probation, which means they have to fix all the problems. Once they do that, they can apply to get the discount back, but it takes two years.

Allers said the town will talk about starting the process of removing the trailers, and he hopes FEMA will see the town’s efforts and reconsider.