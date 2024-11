Virginia Tech guard Jaden Schutt being back on the floor is exciting for his parents, Jeff and Lori.

“Going through grade school and high school it was always his dream,” Jeff said. “And to come down to a place like Fort Myers and get to watch him play. It’s just surreal.”

“I love watching him do his thing and love what he loves doing best,” Lori said.

They made the trip to watch their son play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off after Jaden missed his freshman season with a knee injury and a broken thumb.

“Being parents of four boys, it’s not the first injury in the family,” Jeff said. “So the struggle is not bad for the kids to learn perseverance and work hard and he handled it great.”

They weren’t the only ones who made the trip to watch some basketball. Michigan fans showed up like the Bothe family from Nashville.

“As soon as we saw they were going to be playing down here, we wanted to come down here,” Amy Bothe said.

For their 11-year-old son Nash to watch the Wolverines up close, excited to see his favorite player, Tre Donaldson.

Michigan beat Virginia Tech 75-63 in the first game.

In the second game, No. 22 Xavier took on South Carolina

“It’s great being down here for the seven months eight months, you got a lot of east coasters come down,” Michigan fan Ken Rahn said, “They found out the Gulf is better than the ocean side. It’s nice bring them all down. It’s paradise.”