Lee County has announced it has collected 200,000 cubic yards of storm debris in unincorporated areas post-Hurricane Milton.

During the weekend, the county reached more than 211,0000 cubic yards of debris collected.

Crews are expected to work for the next seven days for a final push on storm debris. The date for the final push has not been announced yet.

Sand collections along the coastline are primarily complete, while crews continue to collect sand in Boca Grande.

The Lee County government also expressed gratitude to residents for placing their Milton debris piles on the curb, which made collection far more efficient.

Remember that condominiums, apartment complexes and trailer parks are considered commercial property and will only receive one pass for debris collection in unincorporated Lee County.

County officials, in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), recently received a waiver from FEMA that allows the county’s hauler to complete one pass for commercial debris placed in the right-of-way.

Any additional debris placed in front of condominiums, apartments and trailer parks after the county’s hauler completes its single collection will not be picked up by the county after the one pass.

Please note that commercial collection has now begun and may take up to several weeks to complete.

All gated communities must have a Right of Entry (ROE) and Indemnification form filed with the county to allow the county’s contractor to access their gated property.

For information about public clean-up efforts, click here.

If you want to look at the Debris Removal Information Dashboard, click here.