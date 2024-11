Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who tried to flee from deputies during a traffic stop through a drainage pipe.

Deputies arrested Thomas Maldonado, 52, on Friday after receiving a call from a homeowner who reported he had just chased a thief out of his garage.

Maldonado allegedly stole a chainsaw, weed eater and leaf blower before taking off in a light gray Toyota Tundra.

According to deputies, the victim chased after Maldonado, where he was able to record the Toyota’s license plate, which he then reported to CCSO.

A deputy noticed the vehicle, which matched the victim’s description, traveling down Midway Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

While attempting to pull Maldonado over, he immediately jumped from the vehicle’s driver’s seat, where he began to run away from the deputy.

Before Maldonado could get away, a CCSO aviation unit spotted Maldonado lying between a wooded area and a small waterway. 

Once Maldonado noticed the helicopter, he began to run and attempted to evade deputies by entering a drainage pipe that led out onto Kings Highway. 

Deputies were already in position when he made it out of the opposite end of the drainage pipe.

Maldonado was arrested and charged with:

Burglary of an occupied dwelling

Grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000

Fleeing or attempting to elude

Resisting an officer without violence

Knowingly driving while license is revoked

Violation of probation

In addition to those charges, Maldonado was served a warrant out of DeSoto County for an additional probation violation charge.

He remains at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.