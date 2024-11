Getting back to business is giving one island the boost they need before the holidays.

Over the weekend, several places on Matlacha were able to open their doors after the hurdles the storms put them through.

WINK News went to the CW Fudge Factory. It is back open, and there is a lot to do here. As sweet as this sounds, getting there wasn’t as easy as it seems.

“I just hope we get one year that we don’t have any storms, and I’ll just have a breath of ease,” said the owner of CW Fudge Factory, William Tidball.

The CW Fudge factory had to close its doors not once but three times in the past two years due to storm damage.

“A rollercoaster ride and yesterday was very emotional for me and my business partner Carlos when we opened back up: the community output, and just everyone coming in and wishing us the best of luck,” he said.

After Hurricane Milton, Tidball had to throw everything away.

“The first thing we did was get a giant dumpster, and everything food product-wise went into the dumpster,” Tidball said.

Now, everything is getting mixed into a bowl and put out on display. It’s a small win.

Despite how many storms have passed through, most businesses remain hopeful.