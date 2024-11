Southwest Florida cringes every time the mention of releases from Lake Okeechobee comes up. There are concerns about what’s in the water and whether it will dirty our shoreline or even fuel blue-green algae blooms.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to lower the lake’s water level by four feet.

A perfect day for Raymond Whitley starts with his wife backing the truck up as he mans the ship gliding into the water at the W. P. Franklin lock and dam.

The couple lives in southwest Florida half the year and the other half over by Lake Okeechobee. It means they understand the delicate balance between the two he sees what happens when the lake gets too high.

“Well, for one thing, it kills the grass. It definitely hurts the fishing when it’s deeper,” said Whitley.

He’s also seen what can happen when too much water is released from the lake.

“A lot of dead fish, and it’s not nice,” said Whitley.

The decision-makers are the Army Corps of Engineers. Starting in December releases from the Franklin Lock and Dam, Whitley’s boating spot, will go up.

“So it’s a fairly small jump, going from 2000 to 2100 cfs. That’s right at the threshold where science has told us that anything over that 2100 is damaging,” said Daniel Andrews with Captains for Clean Water.

The army corps is paying close attention to algae on the lake and in the coastal estuary as they work to lower the lake from 16 feet to 12 feet.

Something the corps and Captains for Clean Water both want.

“If you’re able to lower the lake while not causing any harm to the environment, then we will have less damaging releases in the summer,” said Andrews.

Andrews says the key is more infrastructure like the EAA reservoir that can hold water south of the lake not send it east and west.

Protecting the lake and estuaries takes balance and tough decisions. It’s a job Whitley doesn’t want.

“No ha, I enjoy fishing and riding the boat,” said Whitley.

But Whitley knows we need it so he can enjoy fishing in both.

The increased releases are expected to begin on December 7.