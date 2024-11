A Naples man has been arrested on multiple violent charges stemming from an alleged case of kidnapping involving guns, drugs and sexual battery.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Patrick Soloman Tankoo was arrested on Thursday after being found by deputies passed out in the driver seat of a running vehicle in a Naples driveway.

As Tankoo awoke, deputies spotted a semiautomatic pistol in his hoodie pouch. Deputies removed Tankoo from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs.

Deputies also made contact with a victim on the scene who they found distressed with visible injuries to her face.

The victim told deputies that she made contact with Tankoo around 6:30 a.m. that morning and Tankoo was extremely kind to her.

Tankoo and the victim traveled to the Everglades Mart, which he owns, where he turned on her.

Once the two arrived at the Mart, Tankoo retrieved a gun and threatened the victim, before driving around for hours and forcing the victim to go to the Immokalee Farmers Market to pick up produce for the store.

Once they returned to the Everglades Mart the victim told Tankoo that she wanted to leave, causing him to become more agitated.

Tankoo blocked the victim’s exit by placing large bags of produce outside the passenger side door to prevent it from opening. Tankoo also told the victim that if she said anything to

anyone that he had 45 bullets and would start shooting her and everyone.

Fearing for her life, the victim went along with Tankoo’s demands.

He kept her at his business for four hours.

After unloading the produce, Tankoo took the victim back to his residence and locked the doors. According to the victim, Tankoo began smoking an unknown substance from a glass pipe and became aggressive and paranoid, accusing the victim of being part of a scheme to steal money from him.

Tankoo began striking the victim with a closed fist as he continued to accuse her of being part of a money-stealing scheme.

The victim stated Tankoo gave striking blows to her stomach and inner thigh area using his knees after she wouldn’t admit to his accusations.

The victim went on to state that Tankoo became more paranoid to the point where he believed cameras were watching them and began looking through vents and “clearing” each room with his rifle.

Tankoo then bound the victim’s mouth, legs and hands together with duct tape so she would not escape.

Tankoo also taped a pistol to the victim’s hands and told her that one of them was going to die that day. At one point, Tankoo told her to shoot him.

The victim said she had the gun taped to her hand for roughly three hours.

At some point, Tankoo then barricaded the victim in a bedroom where he proceeded to sexually assault her multiple times before realizing he had to go back to close the store.

After closing the Everglades Mart, the victim was able to persuade Tankoo to go back to her home to retrieve her belongings. She convinced Tankoo to wait in the vehicle while back at her home, where she was able to call for help.

Tankoo again advised the victim that if she called for help he would kill her and her family.

While searching Tankoo, Collier deputies located a piece of torn paper with a crystalized substance inside his right pants pocket, which preemptively tested positive for methamphetamine.

Tankoo has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and false imprisonment, sexual battery on a victim older than 12 years old, battery and possession of a controlled substance.