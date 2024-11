More than 600 women congregated at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Naples, where five received honors during the Women Rock Philanthropy event.

WINK News anchor Lois Thome emceed Friday’s event, at which women celebrated Carolyn “Cat” Tieger, Barbie Hills, Anne Fleming, Mary Susan Clinton and Angela Meister for their accomplishments.

“We do a lot of volunteer work and service to the community,” said Meister. “We host events, work with other organizations, and try to give back to the less fortunate community as much as possible.”

WINK News spoke with Meister, who recalled an amazing story regarding how her family was formed.

“My husband went on a fishing trip one weekend, and during his trip, I met a 6-week-old baby who was homeless,” said Meister.

She learned that the infant’s family was addicted to drugs, citing that urgency in ensuring the child had a sustainable home.

“I hung out with this baby all weekend, and when my husband returned home from the fishing trip, I was like, ‘Can we keep him?'” said Meister.

The couple then adopted the child.

That change in her life inspired her to give back to her community.

“It’s already been so inspiring to see so many of the people we help come back full circle, and they’re some of our absolute best volunteers, literal hands and feet of Jesus, walking around serving the community,” said Meister.

Gulfshore Life and the Naples Press sponsored the Friday event.