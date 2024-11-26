Charlotte County Commissioners vote ‘Yes’ to changes and redevelopment on Manasota Key

The Charlotte County Commissioners voted to pass charges that residents on Manasota Key have been dreading.

Charlotte County aimed to change zoning rules to assist residents in rebuilding their homes.

The commissioners, alongside planning and zoning officials, unanimously approved new regulations to modify the building codes on Manasota Key.

Residents on Manasota Key feel that the redevelopment plans are being rushed and that the proposed changes are extensive.

These changes include eliminating the allowance for two stories over parking for single-family and commercial buildings and three stories over parking for multi-family and mixed-use commercial buildings.

Residents argue that making structures larger may not be structurally sound for the island and that these changes will alter the character of Manasota Key.

Many residents expressed their concerns at a recent meeting, with one concerned citizen stating, “We love our serene environment, low-density neighborhoods, and enjoy the outdoors, the green space, and the nature. We don’t want overbearing codes; the overlay code is essential for maintaining the uniqueness of Manasota Key.”

Another resident added, “My biggest problem is why are we looking to change things that are not emergency-related?”

A sense of defeat was palpable among the Manasota Key residents who attended the Charlotte County Commissioners’ meeting.

Lori Johannessen, a resident, expressed her disappointment: “We are so disappointed that they passed this without due consideration. We feel there has been no due diligence, and many items were tagged onto this amendment that leaves us uncertain about the final outcome in the future.”

This decision didn’t come quickly; the Charlotte County Commissioners debated the issue over two hours, hearing from planning and zoning officials, realtors, and the public.

While residents opposed the changes, Commissioner Stephen Deutsch pointed to personal experiences: “I want to be as confident as possible that they are going to be safe and dry, and that’s what motivates me. I’m going to support this; I don’t see any negative side to it. I see it only as positive and beneficial for the people who want to rebuild.”

In response to the changes, residents created a petition that garnered more than 600 signatures against the new regulations.

Shaun Cullinan, the Planning and Zoning Official for Charlotte County Community Development, stated, “These code changes will help provide a more resilient and safer key for all the residents.”

The changes will require residents to rebuild their damaged homes to comply with higher elevation standards imposed by federal regulations after flood damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This leaves many residents with more questions than answers.