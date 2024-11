One man’s drug deal in Charlotte County wasn’t exactly a walk in the park.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Hubert Coggins Jr. sold methamphetamine to an undercover cop twice at Franz Ross Park.

Children often go to Franz Ross Park for the playground, which is right by the Shoppes of Port Charlotte and the Publix on Quesada Avenue.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron went to investigate how deputies discovered Coggins’ business at the park.

Some of the rules at Franz Ross Park in Port Charlotte are:

Wear shoes

Read safety signs

Stick with an adult

Something that doesn’t swing is selling meth.

“It became an instant priority, again, because there are children there,” said Chris Hall, the Public Information Officer with CCSO.

On November 18th, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office got a Facebook tip about possible drug deals in the park. Within a week, a 28-year-old man went from the monkey bars to behind bars.

“Because of her information, we caught a drug dealer,” Hall said.

Coggins Jr. was arrested for selling meth at the park after the drugs were found on him on Monday.

To catch him in the act detectives pulled a sting by the swings.

“Thanks to their undercover work, they were able to set up a meeting and purchase methamphetamine from this individual on two separate occasions,” Hall explained.

The double drug trouble was a shock to parents.

“That boggles my mind,” said one parent. “Especially in a kid area, you don’t want none of that around here.”

Kids like 5-year-old Cole.

His favorite things to do at the park: “….Ride that slide!”

As Cole runs around carefree, his dad, Paul, watches him carefully, now more than ever.

“It’s concerning, and we have to just pay attention to what our kids and who what strangers they try to talk to because kids aren’t as–they’re very easy to speak to, and they’re friendly with a lot of people, so you got to really pay attention,” Paul told WINK.

Coggins is still in custody as of Tuesday night, facing a number of charges.

Remember, this arrest all started with a phone tip. If you see something suspicious, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office wants you to contact them through social media or their non-emergency line.