Dog alerts Lee County woman to home intruder

In 2023, 14,021 domestic violence 911 calls came into Collier County.
The Charlotte County Commissioners voted to pass charges that residents on Manasota Key have been dreading.
The water you drink and use to brush your teeth is fueling a community, state and national conversation.
Eric Jackson, Sanibel’s Public Information Officer, is encouraging residents and visitors to still come to the beach.
For nearly four decades, Bikes for Tykes has been on a mission to give children and adults in need in Southwest Florida a chance to ride refurbished bicycles.
First responders across the country face the devastating impact of suicide nationwide those numbers are rising.
A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a four-wheeler, crashing it into a property fence, and later trying to flee on a second stolen vehicle.
After surviving an unthinkable accident in Matlacha, one woman wants to thank the medical team that saved her.
The Blue Dog Bar & Grill in Matlacha has survived multiple hurricanes over the past decade. Now, they’re thanking the community for supporting them every step of the way.
Gulfshore Life has nominated Anne Fleming as one of its Men and Women of the Year for volunteering her time to raise money for a new home store for Starability.
During the holiday season, tidings of joy and goodwill can be shrouded by scammers seeking to take advantage of holiday shoppers.
All the pieces are in place now, but it will take about a year of calibrating and fine-tuning before the proton machine is up and running.
WINK News has exclusively obtained a letter warning ranking government leaders in Lee County that money trouble could be brewing within the sheriff’s office.
Farm Credit of Florida has dropped its $2.78 million foreclosure lawsuit against Alfie Oakes after both parties reached an agreement.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man for burglary and loitering after he broke into a woman’s home and stood inches away from her bed as she slept.
The woman, Marlene Wuchevich, said her dog was the one to save the day.
“Sunday morning, about 1:20 a.m., I was asleep, and my dog started barking frantically,” said Wuchevich.
Wuchevich’s dog, a golden retriever named Red, is normally a shy and timid dog. When Red began barking loudly, it alerted Wuchevich to the man standing over her as she slept.
“A strange person walked in, and I said to him, ‘Who are you?’” said Wuchevich.
The man, who Lee County deputies later identified as 22-year-old Fabrice Auguste, answered back.
“He said, ‘Reese.’ I said, ‘Well, what do you want?’ He said, ‘Do you want me to leave?’ I said, ‘yes,’” Wuchevich said.
But instead of leaving, Auguste took a seat by the kitchen table.
Wuchevich’s husband came out of another room and told the man to leave, to which Auguste responded by calmly walking out.
“I am amazed that I wasn’t scared,” said Wuchevich. “He didn’t seem to pose any threat.”
After Auguste left, Wuchevich called 911 and gave police a clothing description that helped deputies identify the suspect.
Wuchevich said the experience was a strong reminder to secure her home and keep her doors locked.
“I was never real strict about that because his neighborhood is very quiet, but now I see what can happen,” said Wuchevich.
It is still unclear as to why Auguste broke in, but Wuchevich is thankful nothing worse happened.
Lee County deputies arrested 22-year-old Fabrice Auguste for burglary and loitering after he broke into a woman’s home on Sunday morning. (CREDIT: WINK News)