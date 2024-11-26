Dog alerts Lee County woman to home intruder

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man for burglary and loitering after he broke into a woman’s home and stood inches away from her bed as she slept.

The woman, Marlene Wuchevich, said her dog was the one to save the day.

“Sunday morning, about 1:20 a.m., I was asleep, and my dog started barking frantically,” said Wuchevich.

Wuchevich’s dog, a golden retriever named Red, is normally a shy and timid dog. When Red began barking loudly, it alerted Wuchevich to the man standing over her as she slept.

“A strange person walked in, and I said to him, ‘Who are you?’” said Wuchevich.

The man, who Lee County deputies later identified as 22-year-old Fabrice Auguste, answered back.

“He said, ‘Reese.’ I said, ‘Well, what do you want?’ He said, ‘Do you want me to leave?’ I said, ‘yes,’” Wuchevich said.

But instead of leaving, Auguste took a seat by the kitchen table.

Wuchevich’s husband came out of another room and told the man to leave, to which Auguste responded by calmly walking out.

“I am amazed that I wasn’t scared,” said Wuchevich. “He didn’t seem to pose any threat.”

After Auguste left, Wuchevich called 911 and gave police a clothing description that helped deputies identify the suspect.

Wuchevich said the experience was a strong reminder to secure her home and keep her doors locked.

“I was never real strict about that because his neighborhood is very quiet, but now I see what can happen,” said Wuchevich.