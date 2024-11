Brandon Kolodny Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a four-wheeler, crashing it into a property fence, and later trying to flee on a second stolen vehicle.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at a residence on Williams Drive on Sunday, where a suspect, later identified as Brandon Kolodny, 28, had attempted to steal a Yamaha Raptor 660R ATV.

According to video evidence provided by the homeowner, Dairel Diaz, Kolodny repeatedly rammed the ATV into the property’s front gate, causing significant damage.

The vehicle became stuck after becoming lodged between sections of the fence.

Kolodny fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived, but a nearby resident alerted authorities to a man matching his description.

The property owners of the second residence informed authorities that Kolodny had entered their enclosed barn and stole the UTV. Kolodny was detained pending further investigation.

The first victim, Herberto Santana, estimated the damage to his gate at $2,000 to $3,000.

Diaz, who was responsible for the ATV during the incident, confirmed that its owner, Anthony Vega, valued the vehicle between $2,000 and $4,000.

Kolodny faces multiple charges, including vehicle theft and property damage. The investigation remains ongoing.