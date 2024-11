A multi-million dollar donation is helping people with autism have priceless experiences.

Last week billionaire philanthropist, Tom Golisano, gave $85 million in donations to 41 local organizations.

Family Initiative, a non-profit based in Cape Coral that works with children with autism got $5 million, which they plan to use towards their mission of redefining autism.

Applause erupted in the crowd as Golisano made the announcement. David Brown, Co-Founder and President of Family Initiative stood up and accepted the money.

“It’s unbelievable, unbelievable. It’s definitely a morning I’ll never forget the rest of my life,” Brown said.

The donation from Golisano came as a total shock.

“We had no clue. It’s a game changer for our organization, and, you know, for the families that we serve. Our team and our board of directors and families have been dreaming a lot about what we can do. I think the biggest thing for us is going to be expanding access,” Brown said.

Brown says the money will help address a critical gap in autism care. It will also allow the non-profit to offer more free screenings for autism. Research shows the earlier you can identify a child is on the spectrum, the outcome for them to be successful is higher.

Brown says, so many more children are in need of support.

“We have over 100 families on a waitlist for clinical services. So, gives me goosebumps thinking about, like, wiping out the waitlist. I think the biggest thing for us is going to be expanding access. So again, those wait lists as quick as we can, begin to work those down to make sure everybody has access to clinical services and support,” Brown said.

New projects and programs are also in store.

“A big push that we have is so we have a young adult group, a teen hangout group and a social skills group that we do here in Cape Coral. So, there’s a huge demand in Fort Myers for us to launch all of those things. It’s a big part of I know what we’ll be doing here in southwest Florida,” Brown said.

Nine years ago, when Family Initiative started, the CDC said 1 out of 100 kids in the United States were diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

Fast forward to now; it’s 36 kids, making the demand for autism services higher. Family Initiative says this money is going to help them reach that higher demand.

Big plans thanks to a big donation.

“I can’t thank Mr. Golisano enough, and I also think about for all the other nonprofits that were there that day, you know, I think there’s so many other fields and other areas that he’s given to. It’s just really gonna be a game changer for our region of the next several years to watch all of these organizations reach a lot more people and help a lot more folks,” Brown said.