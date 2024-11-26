WINK News

Naples business owner accused of rape

Reporter: Jolena Esperto Writer: Elyssa Morataya
In 2023, 14,021 domestic violence 911 calls came into Collier County.

Only about half of domestic violence victims call 911. On Thursday, one more call came in about Naples resident Patrick Tankoo.

Deputies say he abused his victim, a girl older than 12 years, for 8 years.

The CEO of the Shelter for Abused Women and Children, Linda Oberhaus, told WINK abuse like this commonly happens over time.

“Abusers look out of control, but they’re not,” said Oberhaus. “They’re actually in control. They control who, when and where they perpetrate abuse.”

When deputies responded to the call, they found a girl with bruises on her face, arms and legs consistent with where she said Tankoo used duct tape to restrain her.

She told deputies Tankoo beat and raped her while holding her at gunpoint.

His defense to deputies was that he did not tie her up and they were “Roleplaying.”

Investigators told WINK News after several hours of Tankoo driving the victim to his business Everglades Mart and to his home, she made it back to her home to call 911

