Naples business owner accused of rape

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man for burglary and loitering after he broke into a woman’s home and stood inches away from her bed as she slept.
In 2023, 14,021 domestic violence 911 calls came into Collier County.
The Charlotte County Commissioners voted to pass charges that residents on Manasota Key have been dreading.
The water you drink and use to brush your teeth is fueling a community, state and national conversation.
Eric Jackson, Sanibel’s Public Information Officer, is encouraging residents and visitors to still come to the beach.
For nearly four decades, Bikes for Tykes has been on a mission to give children and adults in need in Southwest Florida a chance to ride refurbished bicycles.
First responders across the country face the devastating impact of suicide nationwide those numbers are rising.
A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a four-wheeler, crashing it into a property fence, and later trying to flee on a second stolen vehicle.
After surviving an unthinkable accident in Matlacha, one woman wants to thank the medical team that saved her.
The Blue Dog Bar & Grill in Matlacha has survived multiple hurricanes over the past decade. Now, they’re thanking the community for supporting them every step of the way.
Gulfshore Life has nominated Anne Fleming as one of its Men and Women of the Year for volunteering her time to raise money for a new home store for Starability.
During the holiday season, tidings of joy and goodwill can be shrouded by scammers seeking to take advantage of holiday shoppers.
All the pieces are in place now, but it will take about a year of calibrating and fine-tuning before the proton machine is up and running.
WINK News has exclusively obtained a letter warning ranking government leaders in Lee County that money trouble could be brewing within the sheriff’s office.
Farm Credit of Florida has dropped its $2.78 million foreclosure lawsuit against Alfie Oakes after both parties reached an agreement.
In 2023, 14,021 domestic violence 911 calls came into Collier County.
Only about half of domestic violence victims call 911. On Thursday, one more call came in about Naples resident Patrick Tankoo.
Deputies say he abused his victim, a girl older than 12 years, for 8 years.
The CEO of the Shelter for Abused Women and Children, Linda Oberhaus, told WINK abuse like this commonly happens over time.
“Abusers look out of control, but they’re not,” said Oberhaus. “They’re actually in control. They control who, when and where they perpetrate abuse.”
When deputies responded to the call, they found a girl with bruises on her face, arms and legs consistent with where she said Tankoo used duct tape to restrain her.
She told deputies Tankoo beat and raped her while holding her at gunpoint.
His defense to deputies was that he did not tie her up and they were “Roleplaying.”
Investigators told WINK News after several hours of Tankoo driving the victim to his business Everglades Mart and to his home, she made it back to her home to call 911