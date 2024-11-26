Phase 2 of Sanibel Beach renourishment project set to begin

WINK News
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man for burglary and loitering after he broke into a woman’s home and stood inches away from her bed as she slept.
In 2023, 14,021 domestic violence 911 calls came into Collier County.
The Charlotte County Commissioners voted to pass charges that residents on Manasota Key have been dreading.
The water you drink and use to brush your teeth is fueling a community, state and national conversation.
Eric Jackson, Sanibel’s Public Information Officer, is encouraging residents and visitors to still come to the beach.
For nearly four decades, Bikes for Tykes has been on a mission to give children and adults in need in Southwest Florida a chance to ride refurbished bicycles.
First responders across the country face the devastating impact of suicide nationwide those numbers are rising.
A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a four-wheeler, crashing it into a property fence, and later trying to flee on a second stolen vehicle.
After surviving an unthinkable accident in Matlacha, one woman wants to thank the medical team that saved her.
The Blue Dog Bar & Grill in Matlacha has survived multiple hurricanes over the past decade. Now, they’re thanking the community for supporting them every step of the way.
Gulfshore Life has nominated Anne Fleming as one of its Men and Women of the Year for volunteering her time to raise money for a new home store for Starability.
During the holiday season, tidings of joy and goodwill can be shrouded by scammers seeking to take advantage of holiday shoppers.
All the pieces are in place now, but it will take about a year of calibrating and fine-tuning before the proton machine is up and running.
WINK News has exclusively obtained a letter warning ranking government leaders in Lee County that money trouble could be brewing within the sheriff’s office.
Farm Credit of Florida has dropped its $2.78 million foreclosure lawsuit against Alfie Oakes after both parties reached an agreement.
“People need to come back and enjoy what this island is all about,” said Jackson.
But first, the island needs to move some sand, about 100,000 tons of it.
The second phase of Sanibel’s Beach renourishment project started Tuesday morning at Lighthouse Beach Park, and visitors are excited to see the island finally moving forward.
“We love coming down here. We always make the drive so we can save money on the flight, spend more money here and stay at nicer places,” said visitor Aaron Morrow.
And for Morrow, coming down from Ohio is worth the drive.
“Overall, I feel like they’ve done a good job rebuilding and having more of, like, a teamwork ethic; just bring the whole island back to it,” Morrow said.
After taking a pause for renourishment from hurricanes Helene and Milton, crews are back to work from sunrise to sunset.
“We’ve had a rough summer. I mean, we had we had a tropical storm come through. We had the two hurricanes. And this island is resilient. This is part of that resiliency project, [which] is building up this beach to make it stronger and even help the interior structures,” said Jackson.
However, as construction begins, Jackson has one simple ask of visitors coming to soak up the sun and sand.
“It’s so important that as you’re out here enjoying this, that you’re listening to the people that are working out here. If they say to stay back while they’re moving the sand, please do so,” he said.
But that’s not stopping visitors from enjoying what they can.
“So far, I feel like, [it’s] so pretty here. I can’t see any debris or anything like that. I think it’s very good, especially after COVID, like after tough times, to get back out here and have fun and begin the sun. I think it’s a good thing,” a visitor said.