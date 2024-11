For nearly four decades, Bikes for Tykes has been on a mission to give children and adults in need in Southwest Florida a chance to ride refurbished bicycles.

What started as a simple family tradition has since evolved into a life-changing initiative for Darrol “Skip” Riffle.

Riffle’s journey with bikes began when he was just eight years old.

Each Christmas, he and his father would gather old bicycles, fix them up, and gift them to others in need.

“My dad said, ‘We’re not wealthy, but we’ve got more than some of our friends and neighbors, and maybe we should think of some way of giving back,'” Riffle recalled. “Being 8 years old, I said, ‘How about bikes?'”

This family tradition continued from Riffle’s age of 8 until he was 16.

The calling came again years later during another Christmas season.

Riffle was at a McDonald’s in Naples when he picked an angel from the Angel Tree. The child’s name was Josh, and at 9 years old, Josh wanted a bike. Riffle was inspired to act.

“I built up a bike, brought it in, and they looked at it and said, ‘This looks like brand new. Can you make more?'” Riffle said. “That was 40 years ago, and now we’re up to 2,000 bikes this year.”

Founded in 1987, Bikes for Tykes has become a staple in the community.

The charity has provided nearly 50,000 bikes to individuals in need, primarily children and adults who rely on bikes for transportation.

The organization’s motto, “Changing Lives with Bikes Since 1987,” rings true for the countless lives it has impacted over the years.

Volunteers refurbish donated bikes, and many, like Riffle, donate their time and expertise to keep the program going strong.

“It’s not just me,” Riffle said. “The guys you see in the background here, they’re my unsung heroes. They’re the ones who are here every week, twisting wrenches and giving of themselves and their time to help others.”

The organization’s success is built on a community effort, with people donating old bikes.

Riffle’s wife refers to the unwanted bikes as “mushrooms” because they “pop up every night” outside his shop.

Even when faced with adversity, Riffle’s commitment to the cause has not wavered.

Years ago, he lost his leg due to a spider bite, but it didn’t stop him from continuing his work.

“I’m standing right here right now, tapping my big toe on my right foot,” he said, smiling. “It doesn’t work quite as well as the one God gave me, but it gets me around.”

Though Riffle’s duties have shifted over time, and he now spends much of his time handling the administrative side of the organization, he still rolls up his sleeves to get his hands dirty.

And because his bike shop is located in his front yard, he’s always at work, helping those in need.

In addition to serving Southwest Florida, Bikes for Tykes is now expanding its reach. Riffle is raising funds to bring bicycles to North Carolina, where Hurricane Milton devastated the state.

Transportation has become a major issue there, and Riffle believes bikes can help.

“I know we can make a difference in North Carolina, just like we have here in Southwest Florida,” he said.

To donate or contribute to the Bikes for Tykes effort in North Carolina, visit their website here.