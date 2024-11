Sanibel school

For the first time since Oct. 9, students of the Sanibel School now know when they can return for class after damage from Hurricane Milton forced them out.

Children have been going to Heights Elementary until the school was fixed up.

According to the Lee County School District, students can expect to start classes again next week on Monday.

Only the upper part of the building will be used, so classes and staff will have to be combined for now while workers continue to clean up the lower parts of the school.

Although the damage was substantial, the true obstacle was air quality tests. The readings showed an above-average amount of moisture in the drywall, and the relative humidity readings were outside the recommended guidelines.

So far, there’s a green light of approval for buildings 1, 7, 10, 11 and 12.

Although Sanibel families are happy to see some progress, Fort Myers Beach Elementary School parents say they are being left in the dark.

“Where is the information to give us an understanding of a timeline?” said Fort Myers Beach Elementary School parent Alexis Cooper. “Even just an apology saying, ‘Hey, we don’t have one yet.’ That would be better than nothing that they are giving us. “

As of now, the school district has only provided a date on when students can return to the Sanibel school.

Only time will tell when information on Fort Myers Beach Elementary School will be announced.