First responders across the country face the devastating impact of suicide nationwide those numbers are rising.

For those on the frontlines, these are more than just statistics. In Englewood, Fire Chief Kevin Easton knows firsthand what it feels like to lose someone.

As a fire chief, what do you do when you see the 9% increase in service member suicides last year?

“It’s really not even speakable to talk about some of the things that you see. And we see people on their worst day, you know, and we see them during their absolute worst moments,” said Easton.

Especially when those moments hit close to home?

“I was with John the day that he actually took his life and it was, it’s a rough day for me so and I’m glad that Scott’s going to be going with me down there,” said Easton.

Chief Kevin Easton says his solution to the problem is one man: Chaplain Scott Andrews.

“I have been to too many firefighter funerals, and too many of them where a firefighter took their own life, I don’t care to see it any longer, certainly not in our area,” said Easton.

“I’m most excited just about getting to know people before the crisis, and being a friend and a teammate before the crisis so that when the crisis hits, I’m there to support,” said Andrews.

Just as he does at church on Sunday, Chaplain Andrews is there to offer support.

“To come alongside, offer spiritual care and support, to walk with people through crisis, dealing with post-traumatic stress,” said Andrews.

“If they need it, and if they want it, then, then he’s there,” said Easton.

Not just there for the Englewood Fire Department, but any person who comes across the worst day of their life and has to call for help.

“Should they encounter someone in the community that needs help, then I would be there,” said Andrews.

Last year, 523 service members died by suicide.

Here is a breakdown of how many chaplains are in each of our local agencies: Lee County Sheriff’s Office has 7 and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office along with the Fort Myers Police department each has 4.